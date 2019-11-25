Kylie Jenner Snaps Photo Showing She Reserved a Seat for Beyonce During Friendsgiving

Friendsgiving has become a popular thing to do among groups of friends everywhere, including the Jenner family! Kylie Jenner decided to host one at her place just before the food-filled holiday and shared a few moments from her evening on her Instagram Story. While her table display and food looked delectable, fans couldn’t help but notice a minor, but glaring detail: She reserved a spot for Beyoncé!

While it’s unclear whether she was serving up some lemonade, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star let her 151 million followers in behind the scenes and showed off the fact that she made a little room for the mom of three.

She went through a series of snaps showing macaroni and cheese, green bean casserole in the making, and candied yams before she moved to a wideshot of the table. If you look closely, the chair closest to the camera, to the left, there is a hand-made place setting that has the “Freedom” singers name on it.

While it would have been cool for fans to see a few IG stories of the former Destiny’s Child singer, it was in all good and fun. It’s not new for Jenner to give nicknames to her pals, including sister Kendall Jenner, who she’s given the nickname “Daddy Long Legs” to. Her new best friend Stassie Karankolaou earned herself the nickname “1942” out of her love for Don Julio Tequila. Jenner even gave herself a nickname of “600 Million” which has to do with the deal she just struck when she sold a majority of Kylie Cosmetics to beauty conglomerate Coty.

As for the young billionaire’s decorations, she didn’t play around. Jenner hosted bouquets of white roses, gold-trimmed plates that set on top of woven sea-grass chargers that matched her gold flatware and glasses. She had plenty of turkey decorations along with ceramic pumpkins and gold-leaf garland and votive candles.

As for the actual holiday, Jenner will spend the day with her family, including brother Robert Kardashian.

“You know, he’s definitely more low-key than all of us, and we love that and respect that,” Kim Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight. “He’ll be around for Thanksgiving, he’s been around a lot for the past year or two. We love having him around. He’s doing really well.”

Kardashian stopped appearing on the popular reality series several seasons ago to focus on himself. However, he briefly had a show with ex Blac Chyna entitled Rob & Chyna.