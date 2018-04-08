Kylie Jenner Shows off Stormi’s Book Collection, Including One by Savannah Guthrie

When Stormi Webster can finally start reading, Kylie Jenner‘s daughter will have plenty of books by A-list celebrities, including Savannah Guthrie and Jimmy Fallon.

The 20-year-old Jenner posted a photo of Stormi’s growing library of children’s books, including Fallon’s Everything is Mama and Princesses Wear Pants by Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim.

Other books on the shelves include Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse by Kevin Henkes, Ian Folconer’s Olivia, Jane O’Connor and Robin Preiss Glasser’s Fancy Nancy and Mary Had a Little Glam by Tammi Sauer and Vanessa Brantley-Newton. Jenner also got her daughter a copy of Melody Carlson and Tush Tenud’s Her First Bible.

Guthrie thought it was very cool to see her book on Jenner’s bookshelf. She tweeted a screenshot of Jenner’s photo, adding, “Wow! Happy to be on your bookshelf @kyliejenner!!”

The Today Show anchor said the book was inspired by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. She saw a photo of her wearing pants to a rugby game and she instantly had a title for a book.

“I said, ‘Princesses wear pants.’ That’s when I said, ‘That’s a book,’” Guthrie said before the book’s release in September.

The book is about Princess Penelope Pineapple, who likes to wear pants while she gets things done.

“It’s really about saying, ‘Hey, young ladies. You can be a girly girl. You can dazzle, you can love makeup, you can love all that stuff. That’s fine — or not,” Guthrie said of the book. “But be a person of substance. Be a doer. And that’s a lesson for girls and boys.”

Clearly, that’s a message that Jenner wants to instill in her first child at an early age.

Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, welcomed Stormi in February. While she has tried to limit Stormi’s appearances on social media, Scott’s brother, Josh Webster, shared a photo on Snapchat showing the first time he met his niece during a welcoming party in Houston.

“So happy to finally hold my beautiful Stormi,” Webster wrote, along with a storm cloud emoji and a purple heart.

The big party also included a huge floral display that cost Scott $7,145.

Jenner famously stayed off social media during the pregnancy, which was only a rumor before Super Bowl Sunday, when she dropped a video about the experience.

When she returned, Jenner posted an apology to her fans, explaining why she decided to keep the pregnancy private.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”