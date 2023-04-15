Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Dating Rumors Heat up After Reported Taco Meet Up

Kylie Jenner is seemingly moving on. The cosmetics industry billionaire is reportedly dating Academy Award nominee, Timothee Chalamet. The alleged pair have been spotted at the same spots as of lately, despite trying to be incognito. TMZ reports they pulled into a Mexican spot in separate cars for a bite to eat. It could have been a coincidence, instead similar instances have taken place indecent weeks. The actor was at an art show last week in Santa Monica and appeared to be waiting outside for a ride, when paparazzi spotted Jenner's Lincoln Navigator pulled up with her security guards in the front seat. He reportedly quickly jumped in the back of Jenner's car and her guards drove his Escalade behind them. The two cars ended up next door at L.A. staple Tito's Tacos, with Jenner's entourage getting food and bringing it to the back seat where the new couple were sitting. Footage of the two chatting at Paris Fashion Week amid dating rumors has spread online.

After a five-year on-again-off-again romance, Jenner split from rapper Travis Scott late last year. The former couple has two children together, daughter Stormi, and son Aire. It's the second major breakup in recent years for the two. They split a few years after Stormi was born and reconciled months later.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet interacting during Paris Fashion Week in resurfaced video amid dating rumors. pic.twitter.com/kWc7Vlsd9z — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 8, 2023

US Weekly reported at the time of the split that close friends didn't know what to make of the breakup, with a source telling the outlet, "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there. This has happened so many times before, they're known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents."

But a separate source says their split had everything to do with lifestyle differences. "Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business," a source told PEOPLE. "She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always It's never been an easy relationship – it's been very up and down. And they have never even lived together. They have always had separate homes."