'Today': Savannah Guthrie Reveals Next Career Move

Savannah Guthrie is coming out with a new book! The TODAY show anchor, who previously co-wrote the Princesses Wear Pants children's book series, announced Tuesday that her book, Mostly What God Does, will be available in February. The journalist and author broke the big news while introducing a segment for the NBC morning show Tuesday in which people discussed the power of faith in their own lives.

"I am so passionate about faith, how it can challenge us and inspire us, and it is at the heart of a new project that I am excited to reveal right now," Guthrie revealed. "I've decided to share a book. It's called Mostly What God Does because mostly what God does is love you." She continued to describe the book as "just a bunch of reflections on faith and love and kindness and goodness."

Releasing Mostly What God Does is an emotional experience for Guthrie, who found herself tearing up during the announcement. "It's very personal, which is why I'm in tears about it, but also really overjoyed and delighted, but scared because it's certainly the most personal and vulnerable thing I've ever done," she said. "But also a joy because I'm really passionate about this, and I hope it will be full of love and happiness for everyone."

"If you ever struggle with your connection to God, or whether you even feel connected to a faith at all, you're not alone," reads an official description of Mostly What God Does. "Especially in our modern world, with its relentless, never-ending news cycle, we can all grapple with such questions. Do we do that alone, with despair and resignation? Or do we make sense of it with God, and with hope? In these uncertain times, could believing in the power of divine love make the most sense?

"In this collection of essays, Savannah Guthrie shares why she believes it does," the description continues. "Unspooling personal stories from her own joys and sorrows as a daughter, mother, wife, friend, and professional journalist, the award-winning TODAY show co-anchor and New York Times bestselling author explores the place of faith in everyday life."

Guthrie's co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, vouched for her co-star and friend's new book, saying she had read portions of it and was blown away. "It doesn't matter your background. It doesn't matter your faith. When you read this book, you'll be touched," she said Tuesday. Mostly What God Does debuts on Feb. 20, 2024.