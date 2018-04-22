Kylie Jenner Shows off Skintight Curves During Makeup Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner showed off her curves in a skin-tight outfit for a new photo shoot on Saturday, just a few days before her new Kylie Cosmetics product launch.

The 20-year-old Jenner posed in a black workout outfit, with back straps. The outfit also had red stripes around her waist and white stripes around her thighs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to the photo shoot clips, Jenner also posted video clips of herself in a car, listening to Rae Sremmurd’s “Close,” which features her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

The videos prove that Jenner did not head to the second weekend of the Coachella music festival. She attended last weekend, running through three different hair colors during the event.

Fans at home criticized her for going, since she left behind her three-month-old daughter Stormi Webster. She has also been criticized for flaunting a jet-black Lambourghini, since it clearly does not have room for a baby seat.

Here is a look at Jenner’s latest photo shoot.

Jenner Announced KOURT X KYLIE Last Week

Since Jenner and Scott welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1, Jenner has been back on Instagram to make up for lost time and to promote her new Kylie Cosmetics products. The brand’s next big project is KOURT X KYLIE, a collaboration with older sister Kourtney Kardashian. The products will be available to order on April 24.

“So excited to announce the KOURT X KYLIE collaboration,” Jenner wrote on April 19, Kardashian’s 39th birthday. “This collection gives me so much lifeeeee! 3 mini palettes & 3 of Kourtney’s signature lippies launching 4/24! collaborating with you was so much fun! I love you!”

Kourtney Kardashian Said It Was Jenner’s Idea

The collaboration was Jenner’s idea, Kardashian told V Magazine recently.

“Kylie approached me saying she wanted to do a collab with me. One night when we were at our mom’s house, she had mentioned she had some ideas about a possible collab,” Kardashian recalled. “We were actually going to do to it last year, but then we decided to change direction. At the time, it was going to be just lips and we were going back and forth about the packaging, and for both of us in the moment, it didn’t feel fully right. So Kylie then was cool about pushing it to this year and we took the time to both think about what we wanted, and then came together with our ideas.”

Kardashian continued, “We ended up creating something totally different from what we were talking about before. We decided to do three eyeshadow palettes and a lip to go with each palette. And then came the packaging, which is also completely different from what we originally imagined last year.”

Jenner Apologized for Keeping Fans ‘in the Dark’ About Her Pregnancy

After announcing Stormi’s birth on Super Bowl Sunday in February, Jenner apologized for keeping her fans in the dark.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

Jenner Missed Being Pregnant

Jenner also called her pregnancy “the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life” and said she will miss it.

“I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she wrote in February.

Jenner Is a ‘Hands-On’ Mom

An insider told PEOPLE in February that Jenner has been a “hands-on” mother. “With the support and abilities she has to hire nannies and assistants, she’s been a really, really great mom. She’s incredibly doting and hands-on as a mom. She’s always been very maternal,” the insider said.

Jenner and Scott Recently Had an Awkward Kiss Cam Moment

Scott and Jenner are still going strong, but they had a really awkward public moment last week. When they attended a Houston Rockets game last week, the couple were featured on the jumbotron kiss cam, but did not actually kiss. It was clear that Jenner was waiting for the kiss, but it never came.

Jenner Shared Other Behind-the-Scenes Photos

On Saturday, Jenner shared other behind-the-scenes photos from her sexy photo shoot for KOURT X KYLIE. She highlighted her “RAD” lipstick and wore a nude-colored swimsuit in the photos. Kourtney Kardashian also wore a matching outfit in photos with her younger sister.

Jenner Shared Flashback Photos on Sunday

In addition to the photo shoot videos, Jenner also posted some flashback photos on Sunday. She shared two photos of herself as a toddler wearing a cowboy hat. She also shared another video from her car on Sunday.