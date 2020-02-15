Kylie Jenner Shows off New Short Haircut After Stylist Cuts It ‘All’ Off

Kylie Jenner showed off a dramatic new hairstyle on Instagram late Thursday, and blamed celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero for chopping it all off. The 22-year-old makeup mogul is now sporting a bob, although she claimed she only asked Guerrero for a trim. Guerrero laughed off Jenner’s qualms, accusing her of “trying to play me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall and Kylie Jenner (@kendallandkylie.news) on Feb 14, 2020 at 10:20am PST

Jenner shard a black and white video of herself in a salon chair with her hair still dripping wet. She added the caption, “[Guerrero] said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair.”

Guerrero shared the clip on his own Instagram Story, adding, “[Jenner] is trying to play me.”

The stylist has worked with Jenner several times before, recently styling her hair for the Vanity Fair Oscars party and helping her sport a 18th century hairstyle for Harper’s Bazaar. However, Guerrero clearly likes shorter hairstyles for his celebrity clients. In November, Jessica Alba credited him with taking her back to a shorter look as well.

“A few years ago I was rocking a lob and my hairstylist Jesus was inspired by my previous looks,” Alba told PEOPLE at the time. “He wanted to bring back my shorter hair and accessorized it with chic headband that matched my dress to tie everything together.”

In her new interview with Harper’s, Jenner explained her close bond with older sister Kendall, comparing their relationship to that of the pairings among he siblings.

“Kourtney had Kim. Khloé had Rob,” the makeup billionaire said. “Kendall and I were so close in age. We had a close bond, but we are definitely polar opposites. But it works out. We don’t ever cross. She does her thing and I do mine, then we come together and have a great time.”

Still, Jenner said she can elate to every member of the extended Kardashian family, not just Kendall.

“I feel like I can relate to every single one of my family members in a different way,” she told Harper’s. “I think my mom and I are very similar, but Kourtney and I also have similarities. Kendall and I are very adventurous and athletic. Me and Khloé are free-spirited and silly, and Rob’s very silly.”

Although Jenner did not attend the Oscars themselves, her presence was required at the Vanity Fair after party. She wore a totally different red dress at a different party that same night.

Meanwhile, Jenner is also a working mom, sharing 2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott. The two are reportedly on good terms and have been spending more time together to do what’s best for Stormi.

“They are very happy,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “It seems too early to say that they are officially back together, though.”

Photo credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images