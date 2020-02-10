Oscars 2020: Kylie Jenner Stuns in 2 Different Dresses at After Parties

Multiple members of the Kardashian family got all dressed up to attend various Oscars after parties on Sunday night, with Kylie Jenner choosing not one but two looks for the evening. Her first, which she wore to the Vanity Fair after party, was a structured blue strapless gown covered in sequins and a swirl up the middle accentuated by black mesh detailing, which she paired with straight hair and minimally glam makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Feb 9, 2020 at 11:20pm PST

"couldn’t really sit in this but it was worth it," Jenner captioned a post on Instagram that included a photo of therself posing in the gown and another where she was leaning halfway upright in the backseat of a car.

In a second Instagram post, Jenner revealed that she later changed into a second gown, a red off-the-shoulder number with a high leg slit and a trio of diamond necklaces. "after party," the 22-year-old captioned the snaps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Feb 10, 2020 at 2:10am PST

On her Instagram Story, Jenner documented the second half of her night, posting two videos of herself posing in a red dress and several videos taken during a car ride with Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott. In the clips, Khloé poses with a doll from the movie Trolls, Kourtney eats from a bag of Hawaiian sweet rolls and Scott rolls a blunt.

🎥| Kylie Jenner via IG Story. Travis, Kylie, Khloe e Kourtney Kardashian indo para a After Party do Oscar. pic.twitter.com/4nwHjfq2pL — Portal Travis Scott (@portaltravisBRA) February 10, 2020

Jenner and Scott, who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi, broke up last fall but have continually sparked reconciliation rumors, and a source recently told PEOPLE that the two "are spending more and more time together."

"They are very happy," the source said. "It seems too early to say that they are officially back together, though."

The insider claimed that they think Jenner "doesn't want the pressure to announce that they are back together until there is more of a commitment from Travis." The source added that Jenner "has done very well without Travis. Her family knows that she will continue to do well, even if things with Travis don’t work out."

"But they are great together," they continued. "And of course, it's best for Stormi to have both parents around as much as possible."

