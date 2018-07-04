Kylie Jenner Shows off Baby Stormi’s Huge Shoe Collection

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster might only be 5 months old, but her closet is already giving us cause for envy.

The reality star took to Snapchat to show off her baby girl’s gigantic shoe closet on Tuesday, July 3.

The clips revealed rows of colorful footwear that included Louis Vuitton and Nike, Us Weekly writes. During the video, Jenner says, “Stormi can finally fit into some of her sneakers,” as she holds up a cute pair of pink shoes and reveals how her baby daddy, Travis Scott, “gave her a bunch of vintage shoes.”

“So I’m about to see if she likes shoes,” she added.

The DailyMail estimates Stormi’s shoe collection is worth more than $20,000, with $1,000 Giuseppe Zanotti shoes, along with $275 Gucci flats and $50 Nike Air Force 1s.

Who knew they made baby versions of these?

Jenner, who shocked her social media followers when she announced she’d stop sharing photos of baby Stormi, couldn’t help but share pics of the baby on Snapchat earlier this week and posted a gorgeous photo that showed he cuddling with Stormi along with the caption “nothing better.”

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO has also shared photos of Stormi’s body, keeping her face out of the spotlight. Even when posting a photo of herself carrying Stormi while on her way to nieces Penelope Disick and North West’s birthday on June 3, Jenner kept Stormi’s face hidden.

However, Jenner’s big sister Kim Kardashian West said Stormi will soon be featured in a photo shoot with the other newborns in the Kardashian-Jenner fold, Khloe Kardashian’s 2-month-old daughter True Thompson and her 6-month-old daughter Chicago.

“The three little girls are gonna grow up together,” Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight on June 5. “Chi and Stormi are just two weeks apart and then True is just a few months behind so that’s really exciting.

Kardashian said she is planning the photo shoot with Khloé and Jenner.

“We’re so excited,” Kardashian told ET. “Me and Kylie [Jenner] and Khloé are planning one of those kids’ photo shoots, just like a silly shot that we can have all the girls, ’cause Stormi and Chicago have so many pictures together. So, we can’t wait for True to join the crew.”

Jenner and rapper Travis Scott welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1, but Jenner did not announce the birth until Feb. 4. At the time, she apologized to fans for not revealing her pregnancy earlier on social media, but made up for it with an 11-minute documentary short about her experiences during pregnancy.

“I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world,” she wrote on February 4 as she announced Stormi’s birth. “I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way i knew how. there was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”