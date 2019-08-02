Kylie Jenner Reportedly ‘Loves Having’ Sofia Richie Around After Cutting Ties With Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie‘s friendship is growing are than ever. As the Kylie Cosmetics mogul moves on from cutting ties with longtime best friend Jordyn Woods in the aftermaths of her and Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, Kylie has reportedly been leaning on Richie.

Woods hooked up with Thompson back in February, leading to the end of his relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Sofia has been nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama,” a source told PEOPLE in a story posted Thursday. “She seems like a very loyal friend to Kylie and Kylie appreciates that.”

“Sofia is sophisticated, fun and very sweet,” they added. “Kylie loves having her around. And Sofia definitely isn’t a user. She has her own life and doesn’t need anything from friends.”

Though Richie had her own tumultuous relationship with the Kardashian family when she started dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick in 2017, the famous family has since embraced their relationship. The model recently vacationed with Kourtney, Disick and her kids for a trip.

Richie also headed to Turks and Caicos with Jenner to celebrate the release of the Kylie Skin collection, as the friends have been hanging out more and more this summer.

As for the state of Jenner and Woods’ friendship, it seems like they won’t reconcile any time soon. Last week, Kylie unfollowed Woods on Instagram after reports surfaced that the social media influencer was hanging out in Houston with another one of Khloé’s exes.

“Kylie just felt that Jordyn was really popping up in annoying situations, where she shouldn’t be,” another source told the outlet. “It was starting to bug Kylie.”

They continued: “Jordyn is very much trying to hang onto the world that she shared with Kylie,” but “Kylie is just over it.”

“She has her circle of friends now that she is happy with. She wants to live as drama-free as possible,” the source added. “She just doesn’t need Jordyn in her life. Unfollowing her on Instagram was kind of the last step to break away from Jordyn.”

Woods, however, recently said she hopes she and Kylie’s relationship can return to what it was with more time.

“I love her. That’s my homie,” Woods told Cosmopolitan U.K. of Jenner earlier this week. “I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”