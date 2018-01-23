Kylie Jenner Reportedly Accuses Travis Scott of Cheating on Her With a Friend

Kylie Jenner is rumored to be expecting her first child with Travis Scott, but reports are circulating that it’s not all smooth sailing with the couple.

“Kylie and Travis got into a blowout fight after he showed up unexpectedly to her mother Kris’ house, where she’s been staying lately,” a source told RadarOnline.com.

“She flipped out on him and accused him of cheating on her with several women during her pregnancy, including a girl that she is kinda friends with.”

The source added that Scott denied any wrongdoing but that “Kylie just wants Travis to leave her alone right now, and she doesn’t want anyone around,” save for mom Kris Jenner and best friend Jordyn Woods.

According to the insider, Scott is now attempting to get back in Kylie’s good graces.

“He has been trying to do everything he can to win her back, including sending her flowers and gifts,” the source said. “But she is just so emotional right now that she doesn’t know what she wants. The fact that they are still talking and in communication leads some of her friends to believe that they will fix things before the birth of the baby.”

Kylie and Scott reportedly began dating in early 2017, going public with their relationship at Coachella in April. In June, the pair showed off matching butterfly tattoos. Jenner’s pregnancy was first reported in September.

The two recently posed together in the photo booth at Kris’ Christmas Eve party in December.

Kylie is reportedly due in February and has stayed out of the public eye for months after reports of her pregnancy broke. On Monday, she appeared in a Calvin Klein ad with her family, covering her stomach in each photo and only adding to the rumors that she is expecting.

