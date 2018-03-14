Inside Kylie Jenner’s $1 Million Handbag Collection

It’s no secret that Kylie Jenner lives a life of luxury, and the 20-year-old reminded fans of that fact once again over the weekend when she offered a glimpse into her handbag closet.

The stuff of dreams for any purse lover, the closet features rows of high-end handbags illuminated by white lights and reflected by plenty of mirrors. Jenner shared a shot of the closet on Instagram and Snapchat, something she occasionally does to give followers a look at her extensive inventory.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Captioning the shot “options” may have been a bit of an understatement, as it seems Jenner has enough handbag options to rival any department store.

With brands like Hermès, Gucci and Louis Vuitton clearly visible, the cost of the goods inside Jenner’s closet is likely pretty astronomical, with the Daily Mail estimating that the bags weigh in at a value of around $1 million.

Jenner posed in a silk robe and heels as she showed off her impressive collection, which, starting on the bottom row, includes a selection of Louis Vuitton duffel bags in varying patterns and finishes, which cost around $1,800 each.

Gucci bags with a price tag of around $4,000 and Chanel bags costing around $5,000 also line the closet’s shelves, giving the reality personality plenty of options indeed.

No Kardashian/Jenner closet would be complete without a selection of Hermès Birkin bags, which are a massive status symbol and often have extensive waitlists due to their limited production. Birkins start at around $10,000 and can go well into the six-figure range due to varying finishes and accents, including crocodile skin and diamonds, to name a few.

This isn’t the first time the new mom has shown off her handbag closet, as she shared a video of the space in November, along with a few close-ups of some of her favorite bags. In the video, Jenner shared that she was planning on organizing the closet, which was visibly full of an array of bags.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner (@kyliesnapchat) on Nov 10, 2017 at 11:58am PST

She also shared a snap of some Birkin bags, including an orange suede version, a black-and-white pebbled bag as well as light pink, maroon, tan and brown leather options.

Next came a pair of pastel patent Louis Vuitton mini purses, which Jenner noted were “Cuteee.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner