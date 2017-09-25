Did a Shaman Know of Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Before She Did?

Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy shocker has sent fans into a frenzy, but there may have been a hint lying in an episode of Life of Kylie.

Writer Mariah Smith took to Twitter to share her theory about the episode of the reality series that showed Jenner meeting with a shaman in Peru.

The shaman met with the Kylie Cosmetics entrepreneur and told her that a man she has already been talking to has “good intentions” for her. He then told her the man was “inside, looking at you.”

After the visit, she was treated for altitude sickness, which has symptoms that could have been an early sign of pregnancy.

The theory is that the shaman knew that she was pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott’s child, and this “inside of you” comment was his way of telling her.

“I would hedge a bet that the shaman knew Kylie was pregs before Kylie and tried to tell her during their session!” Smith wrote.

Smith then goes on to analyze the time Jenner and Scott spent together ahead of the Peru trip, which was “almost a solid week.” She then matched that up with reports that Jenner’s breasts seemed larger in late May. On May 26th, Jenner chalked those reports up to being on her period.

“I won’t go too deep (because) you know — but if her stuff is consistent on May 9 she may not have known what she knew on say…May 26,” Smith wrote.

Jenner and Scott have not yet confirmed the news, but she is reportedly due in February, which matches up with Smith’s projections.