Kylie Jenner’s New Photos Reveal Illusion of Her Wearing Nothing

After making headlines for her dress at the Met Gala not exactly adhering to the night’s theme, Kylie Jenner has caused a stir with another dress choice, stepping out in New York City to attend a Business of Fashion dinner on Tuesday night at the Chinese Tuxedo wearing a skintight dress so tight it gives the illusion of being painted on.

The 20-year-old’s Céline midi dress featured brushstrokes of blue, white and varying shades of brown, creating a body paint effect accented by the reality personality’s sleek high ponytail.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner showed off her ensemble on Instagram, posting a pair of photos of herself modeling the dress in her hotel room.

“Nyc,” she captioned one image, leaving the other blank.

The new mom has had a jet-setting few weeks as of late, recently joining boyfriend Travis Scott on a tropical vacation in Turks and Caicos before heading to New York for the Met Gala on Monday evening.

Jenner was joined at the Business of Fashion dinner by sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian as well as mom Kris Jenner, all of whom attended the Met Gala.

The fam pic.twitter.com/D8ZcW21t5Q — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 9, 2018

Kardashian wore a bright yellow 1995 Versace dress to the event, while Kendall opted for a white suit and a bright red lip, while Kris donned a black dress with black fishnet stockings. Other guests at the event included Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, models Carolyn Murphy and Karen Elson, actress La La Anthony, designer Tommy Hilfiger and his wife Dee Ocleppo and The Business of Fashion CEO Imran Amed. Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods also attended the dinner.

Kardashian covered Business of Fashion‘s May issue, and discussed the importance of her family in relation to the group’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“My family has [played] a huge role,” she said. “I remember when we talked about doing the show, and it was me in all the meetings, and I’m like, ‘I’m really not that exciting. I definitely need my family here, or it’s not going to work.’”

When the TV company was hesitant, Kardashian held firm. “We were like, ‘No, it’s our dynamic, take it or leave it,’” she recalled.

The show has since made stars of her entire family, and E! extended the KUWTK show for another five years for a reported $150 million in October.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner