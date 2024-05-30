Kris Jenner Addresses 25-Year Age Gap With Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner's love for Corey Gamble remains strong regardless of age. On the May 30th installment of The Kardashians, the duo embarked on a romantic European getaway, jetting off to Paris Fashion Week to lend their support as Kendall Jenner graced the catwalk for L'Oreal.

Amidst the glamorous whirlwind, Jenner, 68, and Gamble, 43, made a concerted effort to carve out precious moments of intimacy, recognizing the significance that the City of Love holds for their relationship. "I love being in Paris with Corey because Corey and I started dating in Paris, so he always plans a really special night for us while we're here," Jenner said.

As they arrived for their dinner date, Jenner couldn't help but remark with a playful quip, "Why do I feel like I'm on an episode of The Bachelorette?" Her observation proved well-founded, as she reveled in the intimate outdoor dining experience, complete with a "full moon," the "glittering" Eiffel Tower in view, and "us without kids."

In a candid confessional, Jenner delved deeper into the details of her bond with Gamble, candidly addressing their 25-year age gap. "I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like why do you want to date somebody who is older than you?" she recalled.

"I didn't get the age gap, and then he taught me that age is just a number. It's a f—ing big number, but it's a number!" She then added, "Listen, I can't explain someone's chemistry or why people fall in love, but it's been an amazing almost 10 years, and we have a great time."

The origins of their love story can be traced back to August 2014, when fate brought them together in Ibiza. They both attended the 40th birthday celebration of their mutual friend, the fashion designer Riccardo Tisci. Their connection was instant, and their relationship has lasted to this day.

Although the couple tends to keep their romance largely private, they have attended numerous red carpet events together, occasionally gushed about one another on social media, and even released a joint holiday card in 2022. Gamble has also made appearances on episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and now The Kardashians.

In early 2021, Jenner spoke about Gamble in an interview with WSJ Magazine, praising his qualities and his invaluable support. "He's the greatest guy, and he's just an amazing support system for me, and he really gives me a lot of strength and insight. He's a great sounding board. And he loves my kids and my mom, and they love him," she said.

Jenner, who was previously married to Caitlyn Jenner, said on The Kyle and Jackie O Show of her relationship with Gamble in 2019, "I think I'm so happy with the way things are right now." She also revealed that Gamble and Jenner don't really discuss taking their relationship to the next level and getting married as they are overburdened with work and simply don't have the time.

But despite all the chaos in her life, she said Gamble is her rock, and she can't imagine life without him. "He couldn't be a better person in my life for everything that goes on and what we do, because he keeps me grounded," she said.