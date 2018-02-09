Kylie Jenner Does Not Like the New Snapchat Update

Kylie Jenner has weighed in on the new Snapchat update. She is not happy about it.

“Mm just saw the new Snapchat.. I don’t know how i feel about it! What do you guys think?” she asked her fans.

The tweet received over 3,500 replies in under three hours, but there was only one that got a response from the new mom.

“I hate it… bring back the old [Snapchat],” one fan wrote.

“I kinda agree,” Jenner replied, adding a crying emoji.

Jenner was not the only celebrity to speak out against the photo and video-sharing app’s newest update. Chrissy Teigen agreed with one fan who complained about how hard it was to find the supermodel on Snapchat.

The new update for Snapchat started rolling out earlier this week, and the update almost universally earned negative reviews from users. The app changed the location of some features and added new “Discovery” and “Friends” pages.

Kylie is the most-followed user on Snapchat. Back in 2016, she was even honored with a personal Kylie filter after visiting the company’s offices.

Kylie took time out of her first days as a new mom to complain about the app. She gave birth to her first child, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1 and finally shared the news with the world on Sunday. She posted an 11-minute documentary about her pregnancy experiences, “To Our Daughter,” which has 50 million views.

The social media queen has 103 million followers on Instagram and 24.3 million followers on Twitter. She even apologized to her fans for not giving them updates on her pregnancy.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” Kylie wrote on Instagram. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”