‘Clue’ About Kylie Jenner’s Labor Debunked

Fans went wild when they thought Kylie Jenner went into labor on Friday night, but one of the alleged “clues” was easily debunked.

One of the main photos circulating during the drama was the below Snapchat screenshot from the account of Jenner’s boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

It was the photo of a plane interior with the caption “Make it home to ya one way or another.” Many assumed this was a hint that Jenner was in labor and the “Goosebumps” rapper was travelling to Los Angeles to be with her.

Is Kylie Jenner in labor?? Travis Scott’s Snapchat 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/FpocKiHfcC — jpenny🥞 (@JennyPennyy) December 27, 2017

A tweet showing the photo was heavily used by fans and outlets when rumors of Jenner giving birth broke, but it’s not quite the hint most thought.

The photo was taken on Dec. 27, but most circulated the shot with this new round of rumors. This means that “clue” was not even relevant to the now-debunked rumor.

The original labor report came from Entertainment Tonight host Sophie Julia tweeted out that she had sources saying the 20-year-old cosmetics entrepreneur had given birth.

“My sources say Kylie Jenner is in labor,” Julia wrote on Friday. “If this is accurate, I am [queen] of the world. If this is wrong, please forget that I tweeted it.”

If this is accurate, I am 👸🏼 of the world. If this is wrong, please forget that I tweeted it. — Sophie Julia (@Sophiejulia) January 12, 2018

From there, fans went wild tracking down alleged hospital sources and sharing questionable screenshots.

Sources close to the couple eventually debunked the entire labor rumor.

“Multiple sources close to Kylie and Travis Scott tell us … Kylie isn’t due this month, and she hasn’t gone into premature labor,” TMZ reported. “Rumors began heating up Friday that Kylie had checked into Cedars-Sinai in L.A. — where all the other Kardashian sisters gave birth — but we’re told it’s definitely not true.”

Despite all the frenzy around the pregnancy, both Jenner and Scott are remaining mum on whether the pregnancy is actually happening.