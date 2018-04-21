Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Are Matching ‘Mommys’ in Bikini Photo

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are both mommies now, so they celebrated by wearing matching white bikinis in a new Instagram post.

On Friday, the 20-year-old Jenner posted a picture of herself with her 39-year-old older sister, Kardashian.

“MOMMYS… oh and If you didn’t already hear.. we’re COLLABORATING and it drops in 4 DAYS,” Jenner wrote in the caption.

The collaboration Jenner was referring to is a new addition to the Kylie Cosmetics brand, KOURT X KYLIE which launches on April 24. The sisters announced the project on April 19 with another photo of the two in sexy positions.

“So excited to announce the KOURT X KYLIE collaboration,” Jenner wrote on Kardashian’s birthday. “This collection gives me so much lifeeeee! 3 mini palettes & 3 of Kourtney’s signature lippies launching 4/24! collaborating with you was so much fun! I love you!”

Kardashian also promoted the new collaboration, posting the exact same photo with Jenner. She also did a nearly-nude photo shoot for V Magazine, which shocked fans of the mother of three.

In her interview with V Magazine, Kardashian said the collaboration was Jenner’s idea, and it took a year for it to come together.

“Kylie approached me saying she wanted to do a collab with me. One night when we were at our mom’s house, she had mentioned she had some ideas about a possible collab,” Kardashian recalled. “We were actually going to do to it last year, but then we decided to change direction. At the time, it was going to be just lips and we were going back and forth about the packaging, and for both of us in the moment, it didn’t feel fully right. So Kylie then was cool about pushing it to this year and we took the time to both think about what we wanted, and then came together with our ideas.”

Kardashian continued, “We ended up creating something totally different from what we were talking about before. We decided to do three eyeshadow palettes and a lip to go with each palette. And then came the packaging, which is also completely different from what we originally imagined last year.”

When asked who she planned to give her collaboration to as a gift first, she revealed it would be a family affair.

“I would say all of my sisters who haven’t seen it yet or been involved, so Kim, Kendall, and Khloe because I can’t wait to hear their opinions,” Kardashian told V Magazine. “I think especially Kim because she loves beauty and has her own line, so I can’t wait to give it to her and hear what she thinks.”

Jenner became a mother on Feb. 1 when she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed Stormi Webster. As for Kardashian, she has three children, Mason, 8; Penelope, 5; and Reign, 3 with now ex-partner Scott Dissick.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Kylie Jenner