Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Strip Down to Nude Suits for Cosmetics Line

Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Cosmetics brand is continuing its rapid conquest of the beauty world, and the reality personality unveiled yet another collaboration this week, this time with her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

The promo images for the collection debuted on Jenner’s Instagram page on Tuesday, which was also Kardashian’s birthday, and see the two sisters lying down in coordinating nude bodysuits. Both are also wearing one of the lip products from their collection.

Jenner used the caption to wish her sister a happy birthday as well as officially announce their collaboration together.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE QUEEN!” she wrote. “So excited to announce the KOURT X KYLIE collaboration. this collection gives me so much lifeeeee! 3 mini palettes & 3 of Kourtney’s signature lippies launching 4/24! collaborating with you was so much fun! I love you!”

Kylie Cosmetics’ Instagram page also shared a solo shot of Kardashian, announcing that the collaboration will launch on April 24.

Jenner revealed the collection on her social media accounts Tuesday, sharing that Kardashian had helped create three small eyeshadow palettes and three lip colors.

The three palettes each contain four colors, with one shade even named “Gluten Free” as a nod to Kardashian’s commitment to a healthy lifestyle, which includes a gluten free and dairy free diet.

There are also three lipsticks, which are inspired by Kardashian’s go-to colors, soft pink and red.

The collaboration between Jenner and her oldest sister now makes Kendall Jenner the only sister she has yet to work with on a cosmetics line, as Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian have both contributed products to Kylie’s brand.

Kourtney and Kylie were recently spotted at Coachella together, with Entertainment Tonight sharing that the duo attended the event with their respective boyfriends, Younes Bendjima and Travis Scott, as well as Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

The two sisters hosted a launch party for their Kourt x Kylie collaboration on Friday, marking Kylie’s first public appearance since giving birth to daughter Stormi in February.

Still, the 20-year-old made sure to note that she wasn’t like other moms just because she now has a child.

“I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom,” she captioned a shot of herself sporting a fluorescent pink wig and white crop top.

The sisters touched down in the desert just one day after Khloé gave birth to her first child, daughter True, in Cleveland. Kourtney had visited her younger sister in the city before making her way back to California to attend the festival.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kourtneykardash