Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Take Sweet Selfies as Pregnancy Rumors Swirl

Reality TV royalty Khloe Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner snapped some darling selfies together on social media Monday amidst rumors that both are pregnant.

The sisters took some time off to model in a series of pictures and videos for their Snapchat fans Monday while working on a YouTube video for Jenner’s latest cosmetics line.

Both clad in dark blue robes with blonde wavy locks, the half-sisters remarked on how similar they looked for the shoot.

“Don’t we look like real sisters right now?” Kardashian asked Jenner in one video. “Like full-blown twinning.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author also joked about Jenner’s ever-changing look, saying, “You’re such a chameleon! You look like Kim (Kardashian) when you want to and me when you’re smart.”

The 20-year-old Life of Kylie subject is reportedly pregnant with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, while the 33-year-old Revenge Body host is also believed to be pregnant with Cleveland Cavaliers player boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Sister Kim Kardashian, 36, has confirmed that she and husband Kanye West are expecting a third child via a surrogate.

Neither Jenner nor Khloe Kardashian have confirmed or denied their pregnancies at this point, but if true, there would be three members of one of America’s most famous families clan expecting babies at about the same time.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs at 9/8c on E!.