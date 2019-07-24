Kylie Jenner Keeps Friends ‘Very Close’ After Jordyn Woods Scandal

Kylie Jenner is keeping her friendships tight-knit now, more than ever, after the Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson scandal. According to sources at Us Weekly, Jenner is keeping those in her inner, “intimate” circle “very close” to her.

“Kylie’s friends support her by being faithful and trustworthy, which Jordyn [Woods] proved not to be,” an insider told Us Weekly, admitting that Jenner is still torn over the situation. “Kylie is still very hurt and disappointed by Jordyn’s actions and her decision making. It completely shattered Kylie for a bit and left her feeling very conflicted.”

The self-made billionaire is extremely close with her family and credits them to reminding her that once someone crosses that trust line, it’s hard to resume as normal, per the source.

“Her family and closest friends have definitely been there to support her through everything and her great family life and booming business is amazing right now,” the source added. “It is all that she could ask for at this time.”

They “reminded her that loyalty and family are everything and once you cross those boundaries and hurt loved ones, it’s hard to turn back.”

Rumors also swirled that Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, and the father of her child, Dream, may have cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. However, despite those rumors, Travis denied everything.

The source said that she “trusts Travis completely,” and are “doing very well as a couple considering the rumors that were floating around about Travis cheating” adding that the accusations were “very difficult for Kylie at first.”

Jenner and Woods fell apart after Woods got a little too close to Cleveland Cavaliers player, Tristan Thompson. Thompson — who is the father of Khloe Kardashian‘s child, True — and Woods were seen at an after party together in the Hollywood hills when the two appeared to be touchy-feely with one another. Woods first broke her silence on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s show Red Table Talk on Facebook and admitted that they kissed at the end of the night, but said that Thompson was the one who leaned in initially, confessing that she didn’t back away like she should have.

Although the scandal has been difficult for everyone involved, Jenner did admit that she needed to breakaway and find her own independence anyways.

“I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her, and sometimes, people are there for certain reasons and certain times of your life and not for others,” admitting that the “whole Jordyn situation needed to happen” because she “was my security blanket.”

During Season 16 of the popular reality series, fans got a glimpse into how the family, including Kardashian and Jenner reacted to the news when it broke.