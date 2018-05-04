Kylie Jenner Is in ‘Paradise’ as She Straddles Paddle-Board in New Sunset Photo

Kylie Jenner might be a new mom, but that does not mean her travels to exotic locales are coming to an end. This week, Jenner posted a series of beautiful images from the beach, including one of her going kayaking.

On Thursday, she posted a photo of herself looking at the viewer, with the sunset behind her, while wearing a black bikini with fishnets.

On Friday, she hit the water, hopping on a kayak. In both, she is seen holding a paddle. In one, she appears to be straddling the paddle. She simply wrote “paradise” in the caption.

Considering the 20-year-old Jenner has over 108 million followers, it is no surprise that these photos all have over 1 million likes. According to the social media analytics firm D’Marie Analytics, Jenner’s posts are now valued at $1 million each, reports PEOPLE. In other words, her #sponsored Instagram posts are now worth a fifth of the value of a 30-second Super Bowl commercial.

“Kylie is an undeniable global brand, which may make some roll their eyes,” D’Marie Analytics’ CEO, Frank Spadafora, said in a statement. “But the reality is this young, female entrepreneur’s savvy helped her reach a milestone in the influencer marketing and advertising industry which many seasoned professionals have failed to achieve.”

Notably, Jenner does not have the most followers among her famous sisters, but it is the engagement she receives from fans that make her posts valuable. Her 156 social media posts across different platforms in the past month have earned 186,152,410 engagements, according to D’Marie Analytics.

Jenner is also utilizing her social media pages to push her own brand, Kylie Cosmetics. Last summer, her mother, Kris Jenner, said Kylie Cosmetics made $420 million in its first 18 months. WWD estimates that Jenner could become a billionaire by 2022.

In February, Jenner made a major social media comeback by announcing the birth of her first child, daughter Stormi Webster, with boyfriend Travis Scott. When Stormi turned 3 months old, Jenner shared the best look at Stormi yet.

“I really don’t know how we thought of Storm,” Jenner told her sister Kim Kardashian in an interview for The Evening Standard. “Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us. And then I didn’t really like just Storm — I didn’t feel like that was her name. So then it became Stormi. And it just stuck. I feel like there were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better to be honest, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Kylie Jenner