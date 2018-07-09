Kylie Jenner Endures ‘Heat Wave’ With Best Friend Anastasia Karanikolaou for 8th Anniversary

Kylie Jenner and best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou celebrated their eighth anniversary as friends by surviving the Los Angeles heat wave together.

Jenner, 20, shared a pair of photos with Karanikolaou, 21, from home. In both photos, Jenner is seen wearing black pants and a spaghetti-strap tank top, while Karanikolau is wearing a frilly blue dress.

“Heat wave,” Jenner wrote in the caption for the first photo.

In the second photo, the friends are all smiles. “It’s our 8 year anniversary,” Jenner wrote.

Back in 2015, Jenner told fans in a video on her app that she met Karanikolaou at a party where Jenner wore a costume. Karanikolaou, who Jenner nicknamed “Stassi,” quickly became such close friends that she stayed at Jenner’s house so often she annoyed Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner.

Over the years, Karanikolaou has gained her own following, and has more than 3.1 million followers on Instagram. In 2015, a source told Entertainment Tonight she “won’t post anything on Twitter or Instagram for less than $5,000.”

More recently, Karanikolaou admitted she recently had plastic surgery in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I used to have the cutest, perkiest boobs when I was young,” she told the magazine last year. “Someone had told me that if you wear an underwire bra it makes your boobs sag. I had cute boobs so I would never wear a bra. Overtime, I found out that whoever told me that was completely wrong.”

“Stassi” does not think plastic surgery is anything to be ashamed of.

“A lot of people think plastic surgery is only for cosmetic reasons, to change something you’re insecure about,” Karanikolaou explained. “All my comments were saying, ‘you’re so insecure, you’re so insecure,’ which is the complete opposite. If I was insecure, I wouldn’t have showed it. I wanted to show people that there’s nothing to be ashamed of— that it’s so common for girls to have this issue and you can do something to fix it.”

Body confidence is also an important topic for Karanikolaou. She told WWD last year that being curvy “makes me feel sexy” and she has learned to accept her body. She hopes other curvy girls can learn to do the same.

“Everyone is different shapes and sizes,” she said. “I hate seeing women body shame other girls. We need to support each other and make others feel confident in how our bodies are.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner