Kylie Jenner Gets a Smooch From Travis Scott in Adorable Vacation Photo With Baby Stormi

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner just treated some of her closest girlfriends to a tropical getaway to Turks and Caicos for the launch of her new summer body care line, but she also brought along two special guests.

Jenner ordered a private jet with the words “KylieSkin” on it and made sure to take photos before boarding. However, one special photo stood out to fans when they noticed she brought her daughter Stormi, 17-months, and her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

Others in attendance of the celebration were her BFF Anastasia [Stassie] Karanikolao, Sofia Richie — Scott Disick‘s girlfriend — her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, and her assistant Victoria Villarroel.

The girl power group all wore pink-and-white jumpsuits and were all gifted a full bag of Kylie Skin products, along with a lot of pink clothing to rock during their summer vacation. Richie shared with her fans that Disick’s line Talentless made it in there alongside her own line of bathing suits, which is set to debut with her new collection in August.

Jenner, 21, is the first billionaire of the family, so needless to say, she stays busy, however, she’s always managed to make time for her family.

Inside Harper’s Bazaar Arabia — which is Stormi’s first magazine cover — the young mogul opened up about how her upbringing has a huge influence on how she prioritizes work and family as a businesswoman, girlfriend and mom.

“Honestly, I don’t remember a time when I did have privacy because we started our show when I was 9 years old,” she said. “I feel like I just grew up in it and so I figured out a way of living that is comfortable for me. Of course, there are times when you feel like your privacy is invaded.”

The reality star says she’s no different than the rest of her fans when it comes to getting stressed out, she’s just found a way to manage her stress in a way that works for her.

“There are definitely moments when I get stressed out,” she said.

“I’ll take the week off and spend more time with Stormi, or I like to go on trips when I’m feeling overwhelmed. I just have my little message in life. I feel that we all do, even if you’re not famous. As human beings, we get stressed out and we all have our little way of coming back together.”