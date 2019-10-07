Kylie Jenner Deletes Video of Newly Purchased $3 Million Bugatti Sportscar After Being Called out by Fans

Kylie Jenner has never been accused of being modest with her wealth, but she finally went a little too far for some fans. Jenner just bought a $3 million Bugatti sportscar and showed off a photo of the rare car with a Halloween aesthetic on Instagram and gave a tour on her Instagram Story. Fans were outraged of her spending so much on a frivolous purchase, so rather than responding to them, Jenner just deleted it.

Kylie Jenner is only 22 and has a LaFerrari & a Bugatti 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sru1gc8CNv — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) October 5, 2019

The video showed the 22-year-old, whom Forbes estimated is worth $1 billion, with a new Bugatti Chiron. The white car has an orange interior, so Jenner included Jack-o-lantern and ghost emojis, referencing the car’s Halloween look, notes Us Weekly. She also shared clips on her Instagram Story during her Sunday morning drive.

Before the posts were wiped from her Instagram page, The Blast caught several of the comments from fans, most of which were negative.

“How can people justify buying more cars then they possibly need when there are people out there who can’t eat! Like I get it’s your money and you earn it but HOW do you justify not doing good with it I just don’t get it. They money you spent on this you could of fed a village for a year at LEAST,” one person wrote.

“Oh yay! Another new car! Meanwhile there’s ppl struggling to make ends meet and feed themselves,” another wrote. “I’m happy for her but damn when is enough enough?”

“oh wow another car…. [stick out tongue emoji] use some of that money to help [people] [for f— sake], so much you guys could be doing… building/fixing schools, helping homeless [people],sponsor some kids… the list goes on and on and on,” another wrote.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has her own fleet of vehicles, including a Lamborghini, a Ferrari, a Porsche, two Range Rovers and a Rolls Royce. She also has a Ferrari, which was a gift from her ex-boyfriend and daughter Stormi Webster’s father, Travis Scott.

Scott and Jenner confirmed their break up last week, after just over two years together. They welcomed Stormi in February 2018.

After the break-up, there were reports that Jenner was spending time with ex-boyfriend Tyga, which prompted a rare response to gossip from Jenner.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi!! Our friendship and our daughter is priority,” Jenner wrote on Twitter. “The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga’. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

The circumstances behind the break-up have been the subject of plenty of other rumors. One rumor suggested that Scott was cheating on Jenner with a woman named Rojean Kar, also known as YungSweetRo on Instagram.

“None of these rumors are true, it’s just the internet creating a false narrative,” Kar wrote on Instgram. “Please stop spreading lies & leave him, her & I alone because it’s affecting real lives. Thank you.”

