Kylie Jenner Caught Courtside Rooting for Khloe Kardashian’s Ex

Kylie Jenner spent her Memorial Day attending game 7 of the Western Conference finals of the NBA playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors, which put her in squarely the cheering section for sister Khloé Kardashian‘s ex James Harden.

Jenner attended the game with boyfriend Travis Scott, who is from the area and is a huge Houston Rockets fan. The two were seated courtside as they took in the action, surrounded by a sea of fans wearing red t-shirts to show their support for the home team.

In contrast to the bright color surrounding her, Jenner arrived at Houston Toyota Center in an outfit most would not wear to a basketball game, with the 20-year-old donning a black spandex jumpsuit and knee-high black leather boots.

In the end, the Rockets lost to the Warriors 101-92, meaning the Warriors will advance to the NBA Finals to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kardashian and Harden met in June 2015 at Kanye West’s birthday party and split in February 2016. During their time together, Harden was there for Kardashian during her ex-husband Lamar Odom’s health scare when he was found unconscious in a brothel.

It seems Jenner had no issues cheering on Harden, as she took in the game with Scott by her side.

The couple has been spending plenty of time together since welcoming daughter Stormi in February, with a source telling People this month that their daughter has made them stronger as a couple

“Her relationship with Travis couldn’t be stronger. Having a child together really changed their relationship for the better,” the insider said.

The source added that Jenner loves being a mom, describing the Kylie Cosmetics founder as “hands-on.”

“Kylie spends so much time with Stormi. She’s super proud to be a new mom and is very hands-on,” the source said. “She’s more hands-on than he is, but he still definitely does his fair share to help wherever he can.”

Since her daughter’s birth, Jenner has returned to social media in full force and hasn’t been shy about flaunting her post-baby body.

Her most recent Instagram photo sees the 20-year-old donning a black bra top and jeans as she stands in front of a mirror and shows off her toned stomach, accessorizing with gold jewelry and pulled-back hair.

She didn’t offer a caption, letting her stomach speak for itself.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner