Kylie Jenner Breaks Silence Over Travis Scott Breakup Rumors With New Photo

Kylie Jenner appeared to respond to speculation that she and Travis Scott broke up by posting a photo of the two together on her Instagram Story. The speculation started Tuesday when Jenner shared a selfie from inside her expansive closet. The photo was taken at a spot where a photo with the rapper was once visible, but since it was gone, Internet sleuths believed they figured out Jenner’s true relationship status.

However, Jenner is not changing her relationship status to single any time soon. On Wednesday, she shared a photo showing a picture of Scott and herself, with their daughter Stormi Webster. Under the picture were two finger paintings done by Stormi and the caption “Happy Wednesday.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The photo that started all this speculation was a closet selfie. “Ain’t a game, boy,” she wrote in the caption, adding a game control emoji and four black heart emojis. Jenner’s friend Yris Palmer even added, “Made for one player.”

As InTouch Weekly notes, the photo started speculation of a breakup because there used to be a photo of Scott and Jenner in the closet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Sep 17, 2019 at 12:22pm PDT

“The frame in the background of her and Travis is gone, and the caption is [suspicious]!!!!” one person wrote, while another added, “Travis posts just one picture of Kylie on her Instagram?!? [Kylie Jenner] it’s a game!”

Another person added, “Who came here after reading that silly news of Kylie and Travis heading for a break up?”

The relationship between Scott, 28, and Jenner, 22, could not be at a better place, based on their conversation in Playboy. In one part of the interview, Jenner told Scott their relationship works because they have similar goals and passions.

“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life. Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together,” Jenner explained. “You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

Elsewhere in the same interview, Jenner offered Scott advice on facing the obstacles in her life.

“There are definitely a lot of obstacles thrown at me, and I’ve heard every negative thing anyone could say about me under the sun,” she said. “Being a huge presence on social media, you open yourself up to gossip about yourself and false stories—but a lot of positive too. All the positive comes with the negative stuff, and I just know myself. I know how far I can be pushed.”

Jenner continued, “I know my strength, and I know when to put down my phone and get off social media and just enjoy life. I do see myself as a really strong person and just to remain positive and try to find those core positive people in your life and stay close to your family and the people who want to see you do the best.”

Scott and Jenner have been dating since 2017 and met at Coachella that year. They welcomed Stormi in February 2018.

Photo credit: Getty Images