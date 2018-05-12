Kylie Jenner Bodyguard Fuels Speculation When Asked If He’s Stormi’s Father: ‘Can’t Answer That’

Kylie Jenner’s bodyguard Tim Chung will not address Stormi Webster’s paternity rumors.

Fans of the Life of Kylie star have been speculating that her bodyguard might be the father of Kylie’s baby after a photo depicting their similarities went viral.

But when the Los Angeles police officer was asked about the rumors on Thursday evening outside a Hollywood hot spot, his silence only fueled the rumors.

According to the Daily Mail, the cop smiled and shook his head and could be heard uttering, “Can’t answer that,” knowing for sure his bosses would not appreciate a comment.

A source recently told TMZ that the rumors were in no way true, Stormi’s father is rapper Travis Scott.

Sources close to the makeup mogul told TMZ that despite the social media storm noting similarities between Stormi and Jenner’s former bodyguard that the conspiracy theory is simply a rumor with no basis on fact.

After seeing a photo of security guard Chung, fans began to compare his features to Stormi’s last week.

“So y’all are going to tell me I’m the only one who sees something odd about Kylie’s baby and her bodyguard? Ok…” one person captioned a photo of the baby, Chung and Scott.

So y’all are going to tell me I’m the only one who sees something odd about Kylie’s baby and her bodyguard? Ok… pic.twitter.com/kRmmyCa2Ms — 하눌 (@AleAlatorre97) May 2, 2018

“I’ve never been more convinced by a theory!! Kylie Jenner‘s baby. Is the [bodyguard’s] baby. Kris [Jenner] is up to something!” someone else tweeted.

Unless Jenner lied on Stormi’s birth certificate, which clearly lists Scott (under his given name, Jacques Webster) as Stormi’s father, it seems as if the bodyguard theory is just that.

Fans seemingly love to question the paternity of baby Stormi, as many wondered after her birth if Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga was the father.

The 28-year-old rapper quickly shut down those rumors, saying in March, “I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so. Please, stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families.”

Fans might be inclined to believe a conspiracy theory over an official document or denial given how secretive the Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality was about her pregnancy, not even announcing she was expecting until after she’d had the baby. But if she’s really taken the “lie” this far, it would mean that she’s gone to some pretty extreme efforts; she and Scott have been spotted together multiple times since Stormi’s birth, and the 20-year-old makeup mogul has even posed with him on her highly valued social media channels.

Monday night, Jenner and Scott made their first official appearance together at the 2018 Met Gala since Stormi’s birth in February. Jenner wore a black mermaid-inspired Alexander Wang gown, while Scott wore a black military-style outfit with belted details.

The couple also recently embarked on a romantic trip with daughter Stormi to Turks and Caicos to celebrate Scott’s birthday. The trip continued the celebration after Jenner rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles on April 30.