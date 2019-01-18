Kylie Jenner Begins Daughter Stormi’s First Birthday Celebration With Tropical Vacation

Kylie Jenner‘s daughter, Stormi Webster, will celebrate her first birthday on Feb. 1, but the reality star is getting her baby girl’s party started early with a trip to a tropical destination.

Jenner and Stormi touched down on a beach this week, with the Kylie Cosmetics founder first sharing a photo of Stormi walking along a beach in a white dress and leaving tiny footprints in the sand.

“Let the birthday adventures begin..,” Jenner captioned the shot.

She followed that with a clip of the duo’s serene surroundings, panning the camera around her luxury accomodations, which featured a still pool and plenty of lounge chairs and umbrellas for relaxing.

In the background, plenty of palm trees are visible, as is the crystal blue ocean.

“Hello paradise,” she wrote along with a palm tree emoji.

On her Instagram Story, the 21-year-old posted a series of snaps of herself holding Stormi, with the pair flanked by an orange sunset. Jenner wore an orange dress and floppy straw hat, which Stormi playfully grabbed in one of the shots.

Another photo found Jenner looking adoringly at her daughter, who was wearing the white dress she was photographed in earlier.

The reality star and her daughter aren’t alone on their trip, as Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, also shared a snap of herself in the tropical location on Instagram.

Jenner has been planning her daughter’s first birthday for months, telling fans on Snapchat in June that while Stormi was about to be five months old at the time, she was already thinking about her first big bash.

“Stormi is going to be 5 months this weekend, which really is tripping me,” she said. “That means we’re halfway to a year… almost. And I’m already thinking about her first birthday and how it’s going to be epic.”

She even joked that she had Stormi’s party theme all figured out, but Jenner’s nieces North West and Penelope Disick used it for their joint birthday party first.

“I was going to do super magical unicorn theme but North and Penelope beat me to it,” she said. “So I have to think of something else.”

Earlier this month, Jenner revealed that she already has presents picked out for Stormi, and judging by the gifts the Kardashian/Jenner family usually presents each other with, the soon-to-be 1-year-old will be receiving some pretty pricey presents.

“P.s. Already wrapping Stormi’s bday gifts I’m too excited,” Jenner told fans on her Instagram Story, posting a photo ofa colorfully wrapped gift.

