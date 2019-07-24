Kyle Richards Vents Over ‘RHOBH’ Drama With Lisa Vanderpump in Series of Scathing Tweets

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards, had a lot to say following Season 9’s two-part reunion. She opened up via Twitter in a 29-tweet series, reflecting on her journey and what it’s been like, as well as, throwing in a jab or two towards her co-star Lisa Vanderpump.

“Have you seen The Real Housewives? The Real Housewives follows a group of women’s lives and how they navigate through their friendships,” she tweeted, while breaking down the reality of their reality show. “We are followed by cameras that capture what we say and do. We are expected to be honest and say how we feel about any given situation. The Real Housewives is NOT Lifestyle Of The Rich and Famous. It is not Sex In The City. It is not scripted. It’s our reality. I have been on this show many years now. We just finished season 9 to be exact. There have been many tears and a lot of laughter over these 9 years.”

The 50-year-old continued: “This season has left me so frustrated at times. Frustrated that people don’t always seem to see the obvious. No, It’s not editing. It’s people who are good at ‘the game’. Bad people can be good at it and good people can be bad at it,” seeming to link back to the accusations that Vanderpump leaked a story about Dorit Kemsley which turned into PuppyGate.

“People who have spent their entire life treating life as a game and ‘winning’ at it have had lots of practice. When I was told to go to Vanderpump Dogs way back at the beginning of the season, I knew right away what was going on.”

PuppyGate turned into a thing after Kemsley adopted a puppy from Vanderpump Dogs, but failed to return the dog there, instead, giving the puppy away to a kill shelter — in which Vanderpump Dogs has strict guidelines on that come with a hefty price tag.

The aunt of Paris Hilton addressed that in her tweets as well saying the season made Kemsley “look bad for entertainment purposes … but that’s part of reality television.”

“Dorit made a mistake. She should have turned the dog back into Vanderpump Dogs,” she wrote. “There is no disputing that. Maybe it was the $5,000 return policy that made Dorit think finding a good home for Lucy on her own was a better choice.”

Richards continued to try and play middleman with where she stood, posting, “Ken is angry because the cast ‘bullied’ Lisa when she was going through a hard time. Forgetting the fact that being honest isn’t bullying AND the fact that I resisted using any adjective in the realm when Ken got up in my face.”

“However, I DO understand that was a difficult time for Lisa. I had many conversations with her over this time. I also understand that she signed up for 2 reality shows during that time and one of them she had already shot [Vanderpump Rules].”