‘KUWTK’: Sofia Richie Admits She Feels ‘Left Out’ in Boyfriend Scott Disick’s Relationship With Ex Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have been together for two years now but when she first started coming around his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and their three kids, the pressure was on for everybody. Richie just made her first Keeping Up With the Kardashians debut and Disick admitted that his girlfriend has felt “left out” in the past when she goes on vacations with him and Kardashian.

“I never want to miss out on anything when it includes my kids,” Scott said, who he shares Mason, 9; Reign, 4 and Penelope, 6, with Kardashian. “The past six to eight months, we’ve been on a couple of trips where it’s been Kourtney, Sofia, the kids, and it’s been great. But Sofia mentioned to me that she feels a little left out so I have to be careful not to overstep anyone’s boundaries and make anyone feel left out.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The episode featured all of them going to Finland, a trip that was originally supposed to be a girls’ trip for the Poosh founder. Just ahead of their trip, Kardashian explained to her younger sister Khloé Kardashian that her ex and his new girl don’t make her feel awkward or “left out” despite how Richie feels.

“They don’t make me feel like I’m left out, which is nice,” she said. “Or else I wouldn’t go or invite her to come.”

However, with so many emotions between the two ladies, Disick feels the pressure to make sure everyone is happy, admitting that it turns his attitude sour trying to keep up with them.

“Traveling with a family like this is a unique situation that not everyone does. I definitely think this trip, out of the other trips we’ve been on, has a little bit more pressure because the truth of the matter is, there are camera crews everywhere. Tons of people walking around that Kourtney and I have known for over 10 years. Sofia has never really done anything like this before,” he said. “It’s hard. I don’t want her to feel out of place, I don’t want her to feel like she’s not as comfortable as I am. I’m just trying to be cautious of everyone’s feelings.”

“Sometimes you have so many inside jokes or inside things with somebody you’ve known for so long,” he continued. “Even if you’re not romantically with them, you don’t really know how to act. It is definitely a really hard and awkward situation, and I just feel bad. At the end, I want the people I love in my life to be happy.”

Kardashian went on to express her frustration after he and Richie left during a family outing because Richie was tired and Mason wasn’t feeling well. Kardashian called Disick’s attitude “negative” but then he explained saying, “It puts so much stress on me and then it turns into me being not happy. Like, I’m not even fun to be around for anybody.”

In the end, Disick expressed his anxiety over the entire situation to Kardashian and she completely understood and encouraged him not to stress over it in the future.

KUWTK airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Television.