Khloe Kardashian Laments Having Pregnancy News Leaked: ‘People Take All of That Away From You’

Khloé Kardashian opened up about a heartbreaking aspect of fame as it pertains to her first pregnancy Sunday on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Khloé, having revealed to her family and friends that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, opens up to her sisters about the struggles she’s been having in her first trimester, including the immense pain she’s been having due to the progesterone pills she’s been having to take.

“Literally I like can’t walk,” she tells Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, who also dealt with low progesterone levels during her pregnancy with son Saint.

Khloé calls inserting the pills vaginally at least twice a day “torture.”

“This is not fun,” she continues. “I just feel sick every night. I feel gross. I physically can barely walk.”

But raising her progesterone level was worth it in the end. When Khloé visits her doctor, the Good American designer is told she “saved her pregnancy” by taking the pills.

And while Khloé was happy to hear everything was going well during her first trimester, she also cited these issues as a reason she’s keeping the news so private, especially after hearing that TMZ had received a tip she was expecting.

“This is one example why you don’t announce early,” Khloé says in a confessional. “There’s a lot of complications. A lot of things could happen. I could’ve had a potential to miscarry. As soon as I get to my second trimester, I will have such relief, and that’s all I’m waiting for.”

But when TMZ calls Kim saying they were going to publish a story about Khloé’s pregnancy, the two say they feel helpless. “It’s such a tricky thing because people expect us to share every last detail of our lives,” Kim says. “It’s almost like were not entitled to privacy.”

After the article goes online, Khloé says she regrets not being able to share the news on her own time.

“You don’t want everyone to find out via the internet,” she tells Kim. “You want to tell people yourself. People take all of that away from you.”

But she wasn’t letting the leak push her to do things before she wanted to. “I’ve tried really hard to keep my pregnancy safe I would say and a secret and somehow, some way TMZ published the article,” Khloé says. “There’s nothing I can do about the article. It’s out, but I’m not going to confirm it yet. Because I’m still waiting to be in a safe spot and that’s my choice to do that. That’s my decision, at least I would think.”

