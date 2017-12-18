Fans Are Ticked Over That ‘KUWTK’ Pregnancy Letdown

Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans are still working on lowering their blood pressure after the show failed to deliver on the pregnancy reveal they were building up the entire episode Sunday.

Fans have been waiting for confirmation that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s first child for three months now. The Kylie Cosmetics founder has not addressed pregnancy rumors yet, but has been dropping hints on social media for months.

The Life of Kylie star has barely appeared on this season of the E! reality show, which fans have attributed to her allegedly changing body. All throughout Sunday’s episode, however, she and sister Kendall Jenner are arguing via text over what the model claims is a party they’re throwing for a friend.

But for a party planning session, the incredibly long texts are making Kendall pretty emotional, so emotional that she storms out of a media training session.

Fans also pointed out that earlier in the episode, mom Kris Jenner said her youngest was moving in with her temporarily while she renovated her house…possibly for a nursery?

With just minutes left in the episode, Kendall sits down with sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian to talk about what’s going on with her and Kylie, and while fans sat on the edge of their seats for a pregnancy reveal, the 22-year-old just talks about how she’s a “good sleeper” and she and Kylie have made up.

“That’s just like sister s—,” she tells the camera.

“Who are you texting?” Kim then asks Kourtney, who responds, “A friend,” before the episode ends.

The least exciting ending with the most amount of build up had fans pretty ticked, especially because the show will now be taking its mid-season break until Jan. 7.

When you stay up past your bedtime to watch #KUWTK bc a preview you saw showed they’d drop some bomb and they 🗣DON’T 😫😫😫😱😱😱😡😡😡😡 — Kelsey Davis (@KelseyWBRC) December 18, 2017

FUCKING #KUWTK MAKINN ME WAIT FOR THIS REVEAL TILL FUCKING JAN 7!!!! assholes!!!!!! — sky (@SkylarRatner) December 18, 2017

Kendal we know damn well y’all are talking about kylie being pregnant! #KUWTK — SpillrealityT☕️ (@SpillrealityT) December 18, 2017

I made myself watch the mid season finale of KUWTK becaue I thought they were going to announce that Kylie is pregnant but they didn’t so I’m mad and questioning why my life revolves around this — shayla (@shaylapatton_) December 18, 2017

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: E!