‘KUWTK’: Kris Jenner’s Love Life Called Into Question After Kanye West Sends ‘Really Rude’ Text

Kris Jenner’s relationship with Corey Gamble is stirring up drama in the Keeping Up With the Kardashians household after a “really rude” text from Kanye West.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of the E! reality show, sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian met up with mom Kris Jenner to discuss what West had told Jenner’s longtime boyfriend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kanye texts Corey something along the lines of, ‘Look, we don’t know you. We’ve never met any of your family members,’” Kim recalled to the cameras, adding, “Of course, we’ve all felt that way and thought that, but for Kanye to just so bluntly say that to him? I feel like that was the wrong choice to make at that time.”

Upon Kim’s acknowledgement of the messages, Jenner fired back, “I just wish I knew why he has to bring bad energy into the field at 6 o’clock in the morning.”

“I’m not happy about it,” Kim snapped, at which point Kourtney stepped in to mediate.

“He is very paternal — he tries to take care of all of us,” she said of the rapper. “And he’s always thinking about everybody else.”

Khloé was team Kanye too, telling the camera, “Kanye’s delivery wasn’t great, but the essence of what he said is true. Corey does tend to be pretty secretive, so me and all of the kids, we just have been more on guard with Corey.”

She added of her initial relationship with Gamble, “After my mom got her divorce, I was like, this probably isn’t gonna last, and so I just didn’t feel the need to get that connected or attached.”

Jenner put most of the blame on her daughters’ attitudes about Gamble. “You guys sit and talk s— to Kanye, and if you talk s— to Kanye, he’s gonna put that up here and run with it.”

All the talk appeared to get back to Gamble, who approached it subtly in a way that almost ruined the family’s trip. Later, in a heart-to-heart with Khloé, Jenner admitted that all the speculation about her love life was beginning to hurt her feelings.

“I think it’s really important for Khloé to understand that she really needs to get on my bandwagon,” she told the camera. “Corey is part of the family, he isn’t going, anywhere and you should be nice.”

Acknowledging that anyone who made her mom happy was someone she wanted to “move forward” with, Khloé promised to get her siblings on board.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

Photo credit: Instagram/Kris Jenner