Kris Jenner Mocked by Daughters After Earlobe Reduction Surgery

Kris Jenner is no stranger to cosmetic surgery, so daughters Khloé and Kim Kardashian weren’t exactly surprised when she told them she wanted to get the size of her earlobes reduced — but that didn’t stop them from poking fun at her.

After admitting to being insecure about the size of her earlobes, Jenner went under the knife during Monday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“All I want is cute ears!” Jenner told daughter Khloé, who announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Tristan Thompson on the same episode.

“Is that why you wear diamonds that big? To hide your ears?” Khloé teased.

“I can’t afford my diamonds to get any bigger,” Jenner quipped in response.

All in all, Jenner’s surgery was just a quick 30-minute procedure in which Dr. Jason Diamond cut triangular chunks out of each earlobe.

Jenner’s daughter Kim Kardashian joined her as she had the work done, but was baffled by her mother’s choice in surgery, as she said.

“Can you believe you’re cutting your f—ing ears off?!” Kim asked.

However, Jenner was delighted with the procedure, saying, “It’s wild. I never felt a thing!”

“I’m excited,” she continued. “It looks like a normal ear now.”

Once home, Jenner excitedly snapped selfies to show off her new and improved look, but daughter Kendall Jenner was oblivious to the changes and was prompted by Khloé to compliment their mother.

Jenner has owned her cosmetic surgeries in the past and even had a few more invasive ones performed on TV. In the ’80s, she went under the knife to have her breasts enhanced after having her first four children with Robert Kardashian. When she appeared on the E! show Good Work in 2015, she joked that “gravity took over.”

The momager later had a breast reduction in 2012 after she felt that her breasts had become “too big.”

“It was great for about 25 years, then a couple of years ago, I felt they were too big and nothing fit anymore, so it was like, ‘Get them out!’ The same doctor had to take them out, give them a lift and put smaller ones in,” she said. Jenner filmed the procedure on KUWTK back in 2012.

She’s also confessed to having “Botox, fillers and laser treatments” and even indulged in a facelift for KUWTK after Kim teased her about her chin.

Despite reports of her having rhinoplasty done, Jenner denies ever getting a nose job, saying that she has the “same nose she was born with.”

Jenner’s advice about cosmetic surgery on Good Work in 2015 was to do what makes you happy — but also do your research.

“You have to do what makes you feel good first of all,” she said. “You can’t do something because somebody else wants you to do it, you have to do great research on the doctor that you choose.”