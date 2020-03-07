Kristin Cavallari Reveals She Will Return to ‘The Hills’

Even though Kristin Cavallari is busy with her own E! Network series and her expanding Uncommon James business, the reality television star said she will be making an appearance on The Hills: New Beginnings. Cavallari said she will make a cameo on the MTV revival series in an upcoming episode. Cavallari shot to fame as a cast member in Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, which led to The Hills.

“Yeah, I’m going to make an appearance on The Hills,” the 33-year-old told Entertainment Tonight at the Uncommon James SS20 launch party in West Hollywood Thursday. “I don’t know what I can and can’t say. Clearly, I just say always so much, but people expect that from me.”

Cavallari said she is “very excited” about coming back, adding, “I think it’s going to be fun to go back and see the old gang and, yeah, I’m looking forward to it.”

“They just started filming. I don’t know when I will start filming or what’s happening yet, but I will be,” she told ET.

Her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler is not planning on appearing in New Beginnings. He has appeared in Very Cavallari, which was enough of a struggle for Cavallari.

“He would never. He wouldn’t do it. I can barely get him to do Very Cavallari,” she said. “He’s the best. I think secretly he has fun doing it. He would never admit it. I can tell. He’s really good at it. He’s coming into his own.”

The Hills: New Beginnings launched last summer and includes original cast members Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado and Brody Jenner. Actress Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee, the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, were added to the cast. Barton will not return for Season 2, with Caroline D’Amore reportedly replacing her.

With Jenner on the show, there is a chance Cavallari could share screentime with her former boyfriend, but she is not sure yet.

“I don’t know. I would also like to know,” Cavallari told ET. “I don’t know what to expect. It’s a whole new production team, so hopefully it’s not as manufactured, but we will see. I’m happy to be a part of an iconic show, Laguna Beach and The Hills. I mean, it’s cool and I think it’s awesome that people are still so invested in that here we are 10 years later.”

Cavallari’s return to The Hills comes after Montag and Partridge appeared on Very Cavallari, where they discussed their issues with former co-star Lauren Conrad.

“I was never necessarily friends with her,” Cavallari said of her relationship with Conrad. “We went to high school together, but beyond that, even in high school before the show came, she was older than me. We kind of did our own thing and obviously the show made it seem like we were this crazy feud, which was never really the case.”

When Cavallari is not making television, she is focused on new designs for her clothing and jewelry brand Uncommon James. Her flagship store is located in Nashville. She recently added locations in Chicago and Los Angeles.

Very Cavallari airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

Photo credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images