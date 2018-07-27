Kristin Cavallari Jokes About Needing a Prenup With Jay Cutler

In a sneak peek of Sunday’s upcoming episode of Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari jokes about revisiting her prenuptial agreement with husband Jay Cutler.

While venting to former NFL player Cutler about the drama going on behind the scenes of her retail store for her accessories line, Uncommon James, she explained that employee Shanon Ford questioned her loyalty to the store after Cavallari refused to hire one of her friends.

“[Taylor’s] like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t work for Uncommon James if this is the stuff you’re gonna be saying about me,’” Cavallari explained, to simple advice from Cutler: Fire someone to make a statement.

“This is probably why you don’t own your own business,” Cavallari responded, explaining that her employees are embarrassed that they assumed their friend could get a job at the store before asking Cavallari.

“Hell, I can’t even get a job there. And I own half of it,” Cutler, who retired from the NFL after the 2017-2018 season, said.

Cavallari hesitated, saying “Eh…”

“I do!” Cutler said.

Eventually, Cavallari agreed and laughed, adding, “I might wanna work on that prenup.”

Later in the conversation, Cavallari decided to get her team together to address the drama. “Little pep rally for your sorority?” Cutler asks.

“I didn’t go to college. That’s your thing,” Cavallari said. “I’m pretty sure you hung out with sorority girls.”

“A few,” Cutler said, causing his wife to crack up. “Ahh, the good old days.”

Fans can’t get enough of Cutler, dubbing him the break-out star of the Nashville-set Very Cavallari thanks to his dry quips, salty attitude and general disdain for everyone on the show who isn’t Cavallari.

“Jay and I love to push each others buttons. We definitely have that playful banter,” Cavallari said during an episode earlier this season. “He can be a little s—, but he makes me laugh.”

In between drama from the Uncommon James employees, fans enjoy watching Cutler and his quirky obsessions with things like his deer cam and dropping the kids off at school before any other parents.

Twitter is filled with comments loving Cutler’s appearances on the show.

“Obsessed with @verycavallari. Jay cracks me up!” one person wrote.

“Don’t go to sleep yet people it’s Jay Cutler time on TV,” someone else said.

“Jay Cutler is the best thing to happen to reality TV right now,” another person wrote.

Very Cavallari airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!