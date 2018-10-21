Kris Jenner Wishes Daughter Kim Kardashian a Happy Birthday: ‘Beyond Blessed to Be Your Mom’

Kris Jenner celebrated daughter Kim Kardashian West’s 38th birthday with a pair of emotional messages on Twitter, and said she was “beyond blessed to be your Mom.”

“I cherish every single memory we share and wish for you all the love you give us every single day [Kardashian]…i love you. Mommy,” Jenner wrote in her first tweet, alongside a heart emoji.

In another message, Jenner included a collage of photos from Kardashian’s childhood and adulthood, along with a happy moment from Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

“Happy birthday @kimkardashian!!! My beautiful girl, I love and adore you and wish for you the most amazing day and year…you have brought all of us such love, joy, and happiness,” Jenner wrote in the second tweet. “You are the best mom, wife, sister, daughter and friend and i am beyond blessed to be your Mom.”

Jenner was not the only member of the Kardashian family to wish Kardashian a happy birthday. Her younger sister Khloe Kardashian shared a gallery of photos on Instagram, along with a glowing statement about her big sis.

“Happy birthday sweet Kimberly!!! My entire life, you’ve always been someone that I look up to,” Khloe wrote. “To me, You are super woman!! I’m not sure how you do it all and make everything look so easy. People have no idea how selfless of a human being you are. With no credit wanted either.”

Kardashian’s youngest sister Kendall Jenner shared home videos from past birthday celebrations. “Happy birthday to my beautiful sister,” Kendall wrote, adding a rose emoji.

Kardashian celebrated her birthday on Twitter by promoting her KKW Beauty line. She shared a new topless promotional photo of herself, alongside a link to the brand’s site and announcing a 20 percent off sale.

On Saturday, Kardashian tweeted a video of her husband, rapper Kanye West, playing a piano for her in a mostly-empty foyer with just a few tall flowers as decorations.

“The most beautiful birthday flowers in the world!!!!! I have the sweetest most creative husband! Thank you babe love you so much!!!” Kardashian wrote.

Ellen DeGeneres also marked Kardashian’s birthday by posting a montage of her appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Happy birthday, [Kardashian]. You always give me a reason to celebrate,” DeGeneres wrote.

Kardashian will be on television twice on her birthday. She is one of Alec Baldwin’s guests on his ABC talk show, which starts at 10 p.m. ET. A new episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians also airs on E! Network at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ABA