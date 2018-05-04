Kris Jenner Breaks Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Kris Jenner appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, and the momager got candid about daughter Khloé Kardashian.

Kardashian recently gave birth to her first child just days after boyfriend Tristan Thompson was alleged to have cheated on her multiple times throughout their relationship. Jenner didn’t directly comment on the cheating allegations, but she did open up about her family’s response to the situation.

“I think we do what we always do and that’s spring into action with love,” she said. “We all hopped on a plane and flew to Cleveland, ’cause that’s what we know to do. I’m there to support my kids no matter what happens. I just do the best I can just like anybody else would for their family. There’s a lot of us. We all get together and we do things together and we’re a force to be reckoned with.”

Jenner also gushed about Kardashian’s parenting skills, calling her daughter “amazing.”

“I’m so proud of that kid,” she said. “I get choked up because she’s such a good mom. Honestly, I get so emotional.”

The 62-year-old visited Kardashian in Cleveland last week, noting that Kardashian is “trying to get the nursing thing down, which is a little tricky.”

Of her visit, Jenner added, “It was snowing, and she was nestled in the nursery and the baby and she’s just concentrating on that, just being a mom, her baby. That’s what her sisters are doing as well. She’s so excited about motherhood.”

It’s unknown when Kardashian and her daughter, True, will head home to Los Angeles, but Jenner did give a bit of an update on the newborn.

“She’s figuring it out just one day at a time and she’s just the best mom already and that baby is so cute, little True,” she said.

Kardashian’s sister Kim Kardashian also appeared on DeGeneres’ show this week, calling Khloé’s situation “f—ed up.”

“Poor Khloé,” Kim said. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up.”

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are,” she added. “She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

Kim noted that she didn’t want to say more for True’s sake.

“I kind of made this rule with my brother [Rob Kardashian] — if there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad,” she explained. “Well, I’m going to try not to say anything so negative because one day, True is going to see this and you know, it’s so messed up.”

