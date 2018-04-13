See Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s Birthing Gifts for Sister Khloe

Khloé Kardashian welcomed a baby girl on Thursday, and her famous family is reportedly already making sure to shower her with gifts.

TMZ reports that Kim and Kourtney Kardashian ordered a gift basket for their sister on Wednesday night after the cheating allegations against Khloé’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had been reported. The sisters reportedly dropped thousands on the basket, which was sent to Khloé in Cleveland, Ohio.

As these are the Kardashians, this was not just any gift basket, but a gift basket in which all of the gifts were nestled in a $5,000 Noitte Fatata custom bassinet from baby boutique Petit Tresor in Beverly Hills.

The basket reportedly includes a full arrangement of Erbaviva’s organic Awaken, Embrace, Breathe and Relax bath and body products, which total around $1,000, as well as Little Giraffe Snow Leopard Print blankets, pillows, and a robe for another $1,500.

Aside from the basket, Kourtney and Kim left their Turks & Caicos vacation to be by Khloé’s side as she gave birth, with TMZ reporting that the sisters, their mom Kris Jenner and Khloé’s BFF Malika Haqq were by the reality personality’s side in the hospital when she welcomed her baby girl.

The outlet also reports that Thompson was present at the hospital.

While Khloé’s older sisters were by her side, her younger sisters were not, though Kylie Jenner did share her support for Khloé on Snapchat Thursday. The 20-year-old used the platform to share a video of herself driving with a custom filter overlaid on the shot that read “Kongrats, Khloé! It’s a girl!” along with pink balloons.

In February, Kylie welcomed daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott, and the makeup mogul received quite a few gifts of her own when she gave birth.

One of those was an extravagant push present from Scott, who gifted his girlfriend with a Ferrari LaFerrari. The car is limited edition, and only 500 were ever produced by the company. It retails for an estimated $1.4 million.

According to People, however, the rest of Kylie’s family wasn’t too thrilled about the gift.

“Everyone thinks it’s the most ridiculous ‘gift’ ever,” a source said of Kylie’s siblings’ reactions to the car.

“[Kylie] has been obsessed with cars for a while. It’s just like a status thing,” the insider continued. “She gets a kick out of the fact that people will stare. She likes to show off her wealth.”

