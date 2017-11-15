Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Fail at Working out While ‘Totally Drunk’ in New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian recently learned the true meaning of “work hard, play hard.”

In a deleted scene of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the sisters met up at Kourtney’s house for a workout with trainer Don Brooks after a long night of partying.

The reality personalities raved about their drunken soiree — which was complete with a photo booth and more than four karaoke rooms — but admitted they were “beyond exhausted.”

“Do we have to work out today?” Khloe whined.

The fit sisters headed outside to meet Brooks, who didn’t play around with their training session, despite their constant complaints and excuses.

They performed knee raises and tricep dips on a BOSU ball and turned it over for some standing shoulder presses with a resistance and, all while maintaining balance on the ball.

“You need to work on your balance a little,” Brooks told his clients of their wobbly form.

“My balance is f—ked up,” Khloe complained.

“We literally are like drunk,” Khloe said in between grueling sets of the outdoor workout. “I’m totally drunk.”

The clip ends with Khloe leaning against the wall hacking and saying, “I’m gonna throw up,” while Kourtney lays face-down on top of her ball, ignoring the trainer’s push to keep going.

Though it doesn’t look like it from this hilarious clip, Kourtney and Khloe normally make gym time a serious priority, and their transformed figures show it.

Brooks told E! Online that the girls use his Don-A-Matrix training method to maintain their lean, curvy bodies.

“We train anywhere from three to five days a week depending on what projects are coming up. [Our workouts last] anywhere from 45 minutes up to an hour,” Brooks said of his sessions with Kourtney. The program specializes in circuit training, a workout that utilizes high-intensity aerobics that targets strength building and muscle endurance.

“The plank is a favorite,” Brooks continued. “[We also do] the trunk twist along with a back row using the bands. The benefit of this exercise will give you flat abs and coke bottle obliques while removing those fat handles from the back and arms.”

The trainer’s methods are clearly working on Kourtney and her sister, who frequently post revealing bikini shots to show off their stunning bodies.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 ET/PT on E!.