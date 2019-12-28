Kourtney Kardashian Seemingly Confirms Relationship With Ex Younes Bendjima in New Photo

In what many fans are deeming a Christmas miracle, it seems reality star, Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima are rekindling their relationship following the Poosh founder’s latest set of snaps! Though the two called it quits this past August, it appears the two are back on and Instagram official as Kardashian shared a series of photos from a Kardashian-Jenner holiday party on Dec. 27, which included a very intimate snap of Bendjima’s hands around the 40-year-old’s waist.

“One of my favorite nights of the year since I was born, our tradition,” Kardashian captioned the photos, including a sixth slide with Bendjima noticed evidently by fans — some happy, others confused.

“Younesssss in da houseeee,” wrote one fan.

“Back with Younes,” added another with a string of heart eyes emojis.

“Younes?” asked another with the face palm emoji.

But while the reunion might seem like a surprise for fans, the two have been playing coy with one another on social media in recent months, alluding gently to a rekindling. Earlier this December, Bendjima gave Kardashian’s youngest son Reign Disick a sweet birthday shout-out, touting wishes for the “little prince” with a photo of the 5-year-old unwrapping a pair of sneakers to his Instagram Stories.

The reunion, which was initially reported by InTouch adds that while the two have seemingly confirmed their relationship now, Kardashian has some “reservations” about her being back with Bendijma.

“The feelings were always there, but as their relationship didn’t work out the first time around, Kourtney was initially skeptical about giving Younes a second chance,” a source told the publication. “Kourtney’s had a change of heart, though. After spending quality time with Younes, she’s realized how much she adores him and the chemistry between them is insane. He’s also intelligent, which she finds attractive in a man.”

The source adds that she is still being very “cautious” with the model after photos of Bendjima and another woman surfaced while he was in Mexico earlier this summer. “Kourtney isn’t jumping in at the deep end. She’s taking things slow and seeing what happens. They started off as friends with benefits but, it’s gradually developed into something more,” the source said.

Photo credit: Getty Images