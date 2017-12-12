Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Helping Model Boyfriend Open New Business

Kourtney Kardashian is using her star-power to help get her model boyfriend get a leg up in the restaurant business, according to a new report.

A source close to the situation revealed to Radar Online that in early December Kardashian reached out to a high-profile realtor in Los Angeles, California so that she could line up some buildings for herself and Younes Bendjima to check out.

Bendjima is a model and former boxer but is now looking to get into the restaurant business it seems.

“He was shown a possible location on Fairfax, mid-city, which he liked,” the source said. “The place will serve Algerian food and she plans to trot all the Kardashian clan in there to make it the hot new thing when it opens.“

“Kourtney wants this guy to have a real business going instead of relying on just modeling,” the source explained of why Kardashian is avidly helping Bendjima break into the new career direction.

Algerian by birth, Bendjima reportedly spent many of his early years working in his father’s restaurant before training to be a boxer.

He is said to fluently speak Arabic, English and French, and splits his time between Paris, France and the United States.

Before dating Kardashian, Bendjima dated Jourdan Dunn, a British model. They ended their relationship in the fall of 2016 and he reportedly began dating Kardashian only a week after the split.