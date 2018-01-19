Kim and Khloe Kardashian Call out Kourtney on ‘KUWTK’: ‘You Never Show up to Do Work’

The Kardashian sisters are all successful in their own ways, and it seems Kourtney Kardashian has found a new passion.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Keeping up With the Kardashians, shared by E! News, the mom of three tells sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian about her latest plan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After consulting with friend Simon Huck, Kourtney shared that she wants to pursue interior design.

“He’s like, ‘You have to just take reign of the interior stuff and that’s like your passion. So, produce a show, some kind of interior show,’” Kourtney said.

The reaction from her sisters wasn’t quite what she had expected, as both Khloé and Kim appeared apprehensive about the idea.

“This already sounds like too much of a commitment for you,” Khloé said, while Kim told Kourtney, “I think we’re just a little bit frustrated that you never show up to do work.”

The minor drama has died down by now, as a source told PEOPLE that Kourtney is currently helping Kim after the birth of Kim’s third daughter, Chicago West.

“Kim and Kanye are at home with the baby,” the insider said. “They are so happy. They have had some visitors, but mostly Kris [Jenner] and Kourtney [Kardashian] are helping out.”

Kim also recently shared a snap of her daughter North bonding with Kourtney’s daughter, Penelope. In the shot, both girls don matching outfits and hairdos as they play with an adorable dog.

“Twinzies,” Kim captioned the moment.

Twinzies A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 18, 2018 at 6:42pm PST

Keeping up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

Photo Credit: E!