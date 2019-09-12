Kourtney Kardashian Shows off Dramatic Haircut in Throwback With Sisters, Kim and Khloe

The Kardashian sisters may be as glamorous as they get but don’t think they won’t pull out an old photo or two to show their millions of fans that they too have a few throwback worthy photos in their collection.

Eldest sibling, Kourtney Kardashian, recently shared a photo to Instagram counting the days until Christmas — 105 to be exact — but that’s not what fans paid most attention to. While Kardashian pointed out her haircut, specifying that it was not a wig, social media users couldn’t get over their matching pajamas and Kardashian’s love for Christmas!

View this post on Instagram 105 days until Christmas (this is not a wig) A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Sep 11, 2019 at 3:19pm PDT

One follower said, “Bringing leopard way back,” while sister Kim Kardashian‘s former assistant and close friend of Kardashian, Steph Shepard wrote, “Lol it’s wild how much you love Christmas.”

Her sister Khloé Kardashian couldn’t help but to just laugh at the old photo, but someone else said, “Dead at that face,” referring to Kardashian’s. Several others expressed their excitement for the approaching holiday as well.

Fans who’ve followed the Kardashian family know how big Christmas is among the KarJenners. For years, their mom, Kris Jenner, has become known for her elaborate Christmas Eve party, but last season on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans finally saw a turning of the tables. Kim decided to take over their annual celebration since her husband Kanye West was into the idea of decorating and hosting the extravagant event. While the pair were excited to take on the new challenge, Kim thought this would be good news for her mom instead of bad.

In the episode, Kim sits her mom down at her dinner table to suggest the idea — meanwhile, Kim thinks this will come as a relief to her mom. Instead, Jenner broke down in tears. Kim seemed confused, then teared up herself, while Jenner explained that the event is something she’s felt passionate about for the many years she’s been hosting it — which started when she was still married to her late husband Robert Kardashian.

In the end, Kim and Kanye ended up hosting the event while Jenner accepted that it was time to pass the torch. To the KKW creator’s surprise, the planning and spending part of the Christmas party ended up being more than she bargained for. But, when all was said and done, everyone in the family and their guests were happy with the results.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday on E!