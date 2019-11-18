Kourtney Kardashian Shades Sisters Kim and Khloe for Eating Candy on ‘KUWTK’

Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians continued to chronicle Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian‘s preparations for their daughters Penelope Disick and North West’s joint Candy Land-themed birthday party, and the saga continued at Kourtney’s house when she showed Kim and Khloé Kardashian her only stash of hidden candy and offered them some.

Who will win in the battle of the sweets? 🤔 Find out on a brand new episode of #KUWTK tomorrow at 9|8c! pic.twitter.com/fosIE9Hw6z — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) November 16, 2019

“You guys fill yourselves up with the biggest, number one cause of aging,” the Poosh founder told her sisters. “Don’t you just feel it when you eat that, that it sucks the life and youthfulness out of your skin?”

In a confessional, Kim said, “What a buzzkill if you’re a kid and you think you’re going to a Candy Land-themed party but there’s no candy?”

“There’s candies that are not disgusting and filled with chemicals,” Kourtney told her sisters at her house. “Show me some,” Kim clapped back, to which Kourtney replied, “Do you want me to make you a collage? Or a poster board?”

Another clip from the show saw Kim and Kourtney arguing about the type of candy that would be served at the party while riding in a car together.

“Kourtney has this vision of no sugar or no disgusting chemicals in candy,” Kim said in a confessional. “It’s like a completely sugar-free, gluten-free, party-free, fun-free zone because Kourtney has decided that it just doesn’t make sense.”

In the car, Kourtney told her sister, “There’s just better solutions to your dated candy that’s literally food coloring that gives people diseases.” She then said that this wasn’t on brand for her, to which Kim replied, “This is about a kids’ party. This is not about your brand….Then why does your car have leather seats? Why are you wearing plastic glasses?”

Another clip found both sisters separately calling Khloé to vent about the situation.

“She is insane. She’s actually insane,” Kim said of Kourtney. “She just said that she wants to have a Candy Land–themed party but can’t have any candy. Don’t even know what to do. She just is so not my vibe.”

Kourtney, in turn, told Khloé, “I’m not, like, dying to do a candy-filled party just full of junk.”

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney confirmed that she would be taking a step back from KUWTK to focus on her family.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she said. “But I’m not saying goodbye. But I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet, but it’s being filmed. Currently, in this room.”

“We definitely love Kourtney and we will miss Kourtney and whatever she decides to do, but people come, people go all the time in this family,” Khloé put in. “We feel like it’s a revolving door, so Kourtney might leave this week, she’ll be back. They all come back.”

Photo Credit: Keeping Up With the Kardashians