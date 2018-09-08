Watch Kourtney Kardashian Grill Scott Disick After Letting Sofia Richie Meet Their Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are going to clash on Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as shown in a new clip.

The argument was spurred by Disick introducing his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, to he and Kardashian’s three children: 8-year-old Mason, 6-year-old Penelope and 3-year-old Reign. Apparently Kardashian did not know Disick was about to introduce Richie into their lives, and she was not thrilled.

The 39-year-old KUWTK personality main issue was not that Richie met the kids but that Disick did not give her a heads up about he situation. She mentions that and Disick brings up that she came off as rude when during the meeting.

“You were pretty annoying for a little bit,” Disick said. “It was really sweet when you told me you allowed me to be friends with your family. … You don’t think I’m extremely appreciative?”

Kardashian replies, “It’s called giving someone a head’s up and having a respectful conversation, giving someone the respect.”

Disick hits back, saying that plans just change some times and perfection is not always possible, despite Kardashian’s desires.

“Sometimes you want to do certain things, or you map out certain things, but they don’t always go as planned,” he says.

The mother-of-three then leverages Disick’s actions as yet another example of how Disick does what he wants without thinking of others.

“I make sacrifices all the time,” she says. “And you’re not following through with the things that you say you’re gonna do. Then you just go and do whatever you want and I’m not okay with it.”

Disick dodges the allegation by bringing up what he views as less than desirable personality traits Kardashian has that make pleasing her hard.

“Do you think you’re difficult, or no?” he asks. “Do you think you’re overly controlling? Do you ever think there’s a chance you could be in denial about anything?”

Kardashian denies these implications, to which Disick “rests his case” and stands up to leave. Kardashian lets him know that this is all happening because of her high expectations for her children.

“I expect a lot for my kids,” Kardashian says. “I want the best for them.”

Disick replies, “I think you expect a lot from a lot of people. Not always can your expectations always be met, even though people are trying their hardest to please you.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

Photo Credit: E!