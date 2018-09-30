Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Reunite for NYC Weekend With Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were seen together in New York City this weekend with their three children, after Kim Kardashian claimed in a new Keeping Up With The Kardashians clip that they want to have another child together.

The former couple flew to New York City on Friday. Disick shared photos from the trip in his Instagram Story, including an adorable photo from inside their jet, with son Reign, 3, on his lap and daughter Penelope, 6, behind them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Their eldest, 8-year-old son Mason, appeared in a photo in Kardashian’s Instagram Story.

“Kourtney and Scott are friends and co-parents. They have a very good relationship, so it’s not strange that they are together with the kids,” a source told PEOPLE. “They want the kids to feel like they are still a family and can have fun together.”

The source continued, “Lately, Kourtney is very happy with Scott… He is taking care of himself, isn’t partying and is a great dad.”

Disick and Kardashian were together for nine years until they split in July 2015. Since then, Kardashian dated Younes Bendjima, and Disick dated Sofia Richie.

Another source told PEOPLE that even though they are on good terms, it is unlikely Disick and Kardashian will get back together.

“She’s happy that he’s doing well and spending a lot of time with the kids. She’s happy about co-parenting with Scott, but that’s it,” the source told the magazine. “She doesn’t mind being single and is keeping busy. Her kids are always her number one priority.”

Even though they are no longer a couple, Kardashian’s sister Kim told Larsa Pippin in a KUWTK clip that they want a fourth baby together.

“Scott just texted me that he wants to have another baby […] with Kourtney,” Kim told Pippen. “I think he just wants one more… And she wants one more!”

“If they both want to have more kids, like, why not have them together? Their kids are gorgeous,” Pippen replied.

Since the two are dating other people, Kim suggested they could have another baby via in vitro fertilization.

“I mean I would want all my four kids with the same person,” Kim said, before suggesting she would have wanted the same thing if her relationship with Kanye West did not work out. “When I got pregnant with North I had no idea if Kanye and I were going to end up together. I was like, ‘We can break up, but let me at least have some sperm so I can have another one and [North] can have siblings.’”

Kardashian and Bendjima split this summer after rumors he cheated on her. Since then, she has been seen with 20-year-old actor Luka Sabbat.

While a source told Us Weekly the relationship with Sabbat was “exclusive,” TMZ published photos showing Kardashian with a Bendjima look-alike in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.