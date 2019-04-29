Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Update on Sister Khloe’s Relationship Status With Tristan Thompson

The Tristan Thompson and Jordan Woods scandal may have simmered down but people are still curious if Khloe Kardashian and Thompson will ever get back together. And who not better to ask that burning question than Ellen Degeneres?

Kourtney Kardashian was her guest on today’s episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show, and while Degeneres stressed that it’s hard for her to keep up with the Kardashians, she’s managed to keep up with Kardashian and Thompson at least.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The name of the show is Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Degeneres said to Kourtney. “I think it’s impossible to keep up with the Kardashians so I have to ask questions. So, Khloe had a baby with a man named Tristan?”

Kourtney replied with, “yes” as she had a smile on her face.

“So then they broke up,” the show host continued. “And then they got back together, now they’re broke up again?” all while Kourtney is replying “yes” to each question.

Kourtney then joked, “You’re keeping up!”

“Okay good! I’m Keeping Up With the Kardashians!” Degeneres replied while the audience laughed.

“But they’re broke up, do you think this is it or they’ll get back together again?” Degeneres continued.

“I mean, I don’t know,” Kourtney replied. “I don’t think that deeply into it, but I know that she is very strong and that, I feel like she’s in a really good place.”

“I know what it’s like to want to make your family, you know, stay together because I worked really hard at that for many years,” she continued. “But, you know, I think she’s just, it’s like this is what’s happening right now, I think she’s really good at dealing with her emotions and I think moments like this really bring our family closer together.”

“You realize how important family is, and I think, you know, that’s the best she can do,” she concluded.

Kourtney then praised her younger sister by saying “she’s the best mom to her daughter” stating that is Kardashian’s main focus is her daughter True.

“As it should,” Degeneres replied.

The two also got to acknowledge Kourtney and Scott Disick’s relationship and how well it’s going now. The two parents share three children together, Mason, 9; Penelope, 6 and Reign, 4.

“We get along really well,” Kourtney explained. “We travel together with the kids, he definitely makes it clear that the kids are his priority.”

The reality star went on to say that he checks in with her every morning and throughout the day to make sure she and the kids are good.

“It’s such a nice change, I feel like he’s finally grown up,” Kourtney said.

Keeping Up With the Kardasians airs every Sunday on E! at 9 p.m. ET.