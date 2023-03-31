Kourtney Kardashian Responds to Comments About 'Nasty' Food-Filled Bathroom

Kourtney Kardashian is not letting slick Instagram commenters slide. The Poosh founder recently addressed the buzz over a March 27 photo dump on, which featured a picture of her bathroom covered with various plates of food on the ground. Several comments about it being unsanitary poured in. "Food on the toilet, that's nasty," one user wrote, while another added, "Food in the bathroom is not the move." She later explained it on her Instagram Stories, writing, "the comments about this photo" with swirly-eyed emojis. The photo turned out to be a behind-the-scenes throwback of her and her husband Travis Barker's campaign for their plant-based chicken company, Daring. Afterward, she revealed the full professional picture that featured her and Travis in a bubble bath surrounded by the food around them. She also tagged photographer Ellen von Unwerth.

The photo was first posted by the couple in June 2022, along with other images on the brand's Instagram that showed them posing with food in different locations, including a bus. Their photo shoot was conducted two days after the pair tied the knot at a Las Vegas ceremony in April 2022.

Season 3 of The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu on May 25. A synopsis of the upcoming season reads: "The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, co-parenting, and building their own empires. Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm."

It appears there's some tension between Kourtney and her ex, Scott Disick. The two haven't spent much time together as a close blended family as they have in the past since she began dating her now-husband, Travis Barker. Disick has expressed feeling iced out. In the trailer, he states: "I've never seen this much drama in my life."