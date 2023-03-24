Kourtney Kardashian Reads Mean Comments About Herself in New Video

Kourtney Kardashian is leaning in when it comes to the negative things people say about her and her family. The Kardashians star, 43, poked fun at herself in a TikTok for her Lemme vitamin brand, reading mean comments off of social media and responding with her signature dry sense of humor.

Kicking off the video, the Poosh founder reads a comment that asks, "Can the Kardashians just retire?" Being that Kardashian has often attempted to step back from or quit her family's many reality shows, she was able to easily shrug off the comment, dryly stating, "That would be nice." Kardashian also had a hilarious response when she was called out by numerous commenters for wearing an Agnostic Front T-shirt, with one person claiming she didn't know who the band was and another asking her to name three songs by the group.

Kardashian agreed she "absolutely" didn't know who Agnostic Front was, but that she wasn't "playing this game today." The shirt belongs to husband Travis Barker, she revealed, sassing, "It is a shirt in my husband's closet and I'll wear his shirts for life." When another commenter asked while Kardashian speaks "in slow motion," the mother of three laughed and replied, "Because it's a vibe."

Kardashian has been offering fans a peek behind the scenes of more than just her businesses lately. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to share what all went into designing her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress for her May 2022 Italian wedding to Barker. "The first inspiration for my dress was when Travis and I were watching Guns N' Roses November Rain video one night before we were even engaged, and we said to each other 'this has to be our wedding,'" Kardashian wrote on Instagram earlier this month. "She was wearing a short dress and I thought to myself 'I need a short dress!'"

Kardashian was also inspired by "some 1990s campaigns of Monica Bellucci shot by Helmut Newton for Blumarine," and "also just wanted to feel like we ran off to Italy and got married and wanted the dress and wedding to feel that way." The special touch of adding Barker's tattoo of the Virgin Mary to her veil was another sentimental design aspect. "When @dolcegabbana suggested putting Travis's head tattoo of the Virgin Mary on the handmade lace veil with the words from his tattoo: family, loyalty, respect underneath, I got chills and knew how special that felt," she said.